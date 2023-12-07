Coventry v Birmingham predictions, betting odds and tips: Godden could be among the goals

Where to watch Coventry v Birmingham

Sky Sport Football & Main Event, 8pm Friday

Coventry v Birmingham team news

Coventry

Kasey Palmer and Fabio Tavares are expected to remain on the sidelines.

Birmingham

Ethan Laird was injured at the weekend and will probably make way for Leeds loanee Cody Drameh. Keshi Anderson, George Hall, Alfie Chang and Tyler Roberts are set to miss out.

Coventry v Birmingham predictions

Matty Godden has been one of the brighter sparks amid Coventry's uninspiring start to the season and his finishing skills could help the Sky Blues pick up a much-needed victory over Midlands rivals Birmingham on Friday night.

Coventry have won two of their three fixtures since the international break, but approach the weekend in 17th position.

After reaching the playoff final last season, Coventry had high hopes of another push for promotion.

That remains a possibility, although manager Mark Robins will be well aware that his team need to make some serious headway over the winter.

City's prospects in the second half of the season may improve if they get a bit more consistency out of high-profile attackers Ellis Simms and Haji Wright, who were snapped up in the summer for reported £6 million and £7.7 million transfer fees.

Godden has been the Sky Blues' leading light, scoring seven goals, and he poses the biggest danger to out-of-sorts Birmingham, who have won just one of their eight matches under Wayne Rooney.

Birmingham started the season promisingly under John Eustace and were sixth when he was shown the door during the October international break.

They have looked far less comfortable under Rooney's watch and Saturday's 0-0 draw at home to Rotherham was as poor as they have played all season.

The Blues scraped a barely deserved point at the weekend with the help of some sub-standard Rotherham finishing, but they are more likely to be punished by Coventry's star striker Godden, who looks a solid bet to add to his tally.

Key stat

Matty Godden has amassed a double-figure tally of league goals in five of his six full seasons as an EFL player.

Probable teams

Coventry (4-2-3-1): Collins; Van Ewick, Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell; Sheaf, Eccles; Sakamoto, O'Hare, Wright; Godden.

Subs: Moore, Latibeaudiere, Ayari, Allen, Simms, Dasilva, Binks, Kelly, Wilson.

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Ruddy; Drameh, Aiwu, Sanderson, Buchanan; Bielik, Bacuna; Miyoshi, Stansfield, Dembele; Burke.

Subs: Etheridge, M Roberts, Hogan, Jutkiewicz, James, Gardner, Sunjic, Donovan, Oakley.

