Bolton vs Wrexham prediction, betting tips and odds: Red Dragons could get reality check

Where to watch Bolton vs Wrexham

You can watch Bolton vs Wrexham in League One at 3pm on Sunday August 18, live on Sky Sports Football

Match prediction & best bet

Bolton

2pts 10-11 Coral, Hills, Ladbrokes

Bolton vs Wrexham odds

Bolton 10-11

Wrexham 3-1

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Bolton vs Wrexham predictions

Wrexham began life in the third tier with a thrilling 3-2 win over Wycombe last time out but they could get a taste of how hard League One can be when they visit Bolton on Sunday.

Back-to-back promotions from the National League and League Two have meant Wrexham are playing at this level for the first time since the 2004-05 season and they could not have asked for a better start.

Phil Parkinson's men impressed in that five-goal thriller on Saturday, establishing a 2-0 advantage after just 29 minutes, and they have bulked out the squad this summer with the arrival of George Dobson, Dan Scarr and Ollie Rathbone among others.

But while the Chairboys were no pushovers, Wrexham will face their first big test of the season in this match.

Last term Bolton racked up 87 points from their 46 matches before losing in the playoff final, and if anything they look stronger this term.

They have kept their core together along with experienced boss Ian Evatt, while Scott Arfield has reinforced the midfield and John McAtee has arrived from Luton.

They won their League One opener against Leyton Orient last Saturday before rotating personnel in their penalty shootout win over Mansfield in the EFL Cup.

Many punters have Wanderers down as prime contenders for promotion and the League One title and they can show why by collecting another three points in this contest at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Key stat

No team collected more points than Bolton's total of 50 at home in League One last season.

Bolton vs Wrexham team news

Bolton

Klaidi Lolos picked up an ankle injury against Leyton Orient last time out and is sidelined along with Will Forrester and Kyle Dempsey.

Wrexham

Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy are getting closer to full fitness but this game will probably come too soon for them. Phil Parkinson could switch back to the team which began their opening league game against Wycombe.

Probable teams

Bolton (3-5-2): Baxter; Toal, Santos, Iredale; Dacres-Cogley, Arfield, Sheehan, Thomason, Schon; Charles, Collins.

Subs: Adeboyejo, Ose-Tutu, Forino-Joseph, Matete, McAtee, Morley, Nlundulu.

Wrexham (5-3-2): Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Marriott, Palmer.

Subs: Evans, Dalby, Revan, Fletcher, Bolton, Scarr, Rathbone.

