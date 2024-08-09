Birmingham vs Reading prediction, betting tips and odds: Big-spending Blues can start strongly

Where to watch Birmingham vs Reading

You can watch Birmingham vs Reading in League One at 5.30pm on Saturday August 10, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Football

Match prediction & best bet

Birmingham to win & both teams to score

1pt 12-5 bet365

You can bet on Birmingham vs Reading and get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Birmingham vs Reading odds

Birmingham 4-7

Reading 5-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Birmingham vs Reading predictions

Birmingham have been all the rage in the League One pre-season title betting and the cash-splashing Blues will be expected to get off to a strong start in their curtain-raiser with Reading at St Andrew's.

The Blues have been pulling out all the stops in a bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking, spending well in excess of £10 million, which includes the arrivals of Darmstadt centre-back Christoph Klarer and Eredivisie duo Willum Thor Willumsson and Emil Hansson.

More renowned signings include last season's top scorer from League One in Alfie May, Marc Leonard who shone in this division while on loan at Northampton and Hearts left-back Alex Cochrane.

With Dion Sanderson, Krystian Bielik, Koji Miyoshi and Siriki Dembele among those staying put, Birmingham have a squad that should be way too strong for this level providing rookie boss Chris Davies can find the right formula in his first senior role.

It has been a very different pre-season for visitors Reading, who have yet to make a single signing as they remain under a transfer embargo.

There is understandable concern about the lack of squad depth for a team that finished 17th last season, but there is star quality in their starting line-up.

In Sam Smith, Harvey Knibbs and Lewis Wing, all of whom reached double figures last season, there is no shortage of firepower and, while title favourites Birmingham may be tough to live with, the Royals can showcase their attacking talent.

Ruben Selles's side improved as last season progressed - they lost only two of their final eight league outings - and they scored in each of their final 20 matches, so should be able to get on the scoresheet.

Key stat

Both teams scored in 16 of Reading's final 20 away league games last season.

Birmingham vs Reading team news

Birmingham

Left-back Lee Buchanan and midfielder Alfie Chang are confirmed absentees while captain Krystian Bielik picked up a shoulder injury in pre-season, although he is expected to feature.

Reading

The Royals are without skipper Andy Yiadom while defensive duo Jeriel Dorsett and Kelvin Abrefa must be assessed.

Probable teams

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Peacock-Farrell; Laird, Sanderson, Bielik, Cochrane; Paik, James; Miyoshi, Willumsson, Dembele; May.

Subs: Hansson, Leonard, Klarer, Roberts, Jutkiewicz, Bacuna, Anderson, Harris.

Reading (4-2-3-1): Pereira; Craig, Mbengue, Bindon, Dorsett; Wing, Elliott; Azeez, Knibbs, Ehibhatiomhan; Smith.

Subs: Abrefa, Savage, Camara, Wareham, Rushesha, Dean, Kanu.

