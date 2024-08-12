Sheffield United vs Wrexham prediction, betting tips and odds: Rivals could produce another cup cracker

Where to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham

You can watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham in the EFL Cup first round at 8pm on Tuesday, August 13, live on Sky Sports Football & Main Event

Match prediction & best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 13-10 Betfair

Sheffield United vs Wrexham predictions

Sheffield United and Wrexham had contrasting fortunes last season but the EFL Cup first-round rivals have both made winning starts to their 2024-25 league campaigns and could serve up an entertaining game on Tuesday.

The Blades finished bottom of the Premier League last term, conceding a record tally of 104 goals, while Wrexham won automatic promotion from League Two at the first attempt.

The Red Dragons had claimed the National League title the previous season, racking up 111 points from 46 games, and they also enjoyed a memorable FA Cup run in 2022-23.

After a stunning 4-3 victory away to Championship side Coventry in the third round, Wrexham drew 3-3 with Sheffield United at the Racecourse Ground before the Blades won 3-1 in the replay at Bramall Lane.

The Steel City side had to dig deep in both games, scoring a 95th-minute equaliser in Wales and sealing the replay thanks to two injury-time goals.

Blades boss Chris Wilder and Wrexham's Phil Parkinson are both focused on winning promotion this term so the EFL Cup clash may be less intense than those spiky FA Cup crackers.

However, the game should be well worth watching as the hosts aim to put last season's top-flight troubles behind them and the upwardly-mobile visitors bid to build on Saturday's 3-2 home win over Wycombe.

Only Birmingham, Bolton and Rotherham were shorter than Wrexham in League One's ante-post promotion betting and Parkinson's men made the perfect start to the season.

Defender Max Cleworth tapped in a ninth-minute opener before Jack Marriott finished a superb move to put Wrexham 2-0 up inside half an hour.

However, the Welsh side looked far less convincing at the back, conceding twice and allowing Wycombe 19 attempts at goal, 15 of which came from inside the penalty area.

That display suggests over 3.5 goals is worth a bet at Bramall Lane as the Blades should be feeling more confident after grinding out a 2-0 win at Preston on Friday – their first victory since February 10.

A strong start will be vital after last season's struggles and Wilder is putting together an exciting attacking unit. Midfielders Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer scored the goals at Deepdale, where playmaker Callum O'Hare and Wales striker Kieffer Moore made their debuts.

Ten of the Blades' last 11 home matches featured over 3.5 goals, including 2-2 draws with West Ham and Chelsea and a 3-3 against Fulham, and another open contest is expected against Wrexham.

Key stat

Wrexham have kept only one clean sheet in their last 12 away matches.

Sheffield United vs Wrexham team news

Sheffield United

Summer signings Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum are sidelined but striker Tyrese Campbell could make his debut for the Blades.

Wrexham

Striker Paul Mullin is closing in on a return to action and may be on the bench at Bramall Lane.

Probable teams

Sheffield United (4-4-1-1): Grbic; Seriki, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows; Brooks, Souza, Arblaster, Slimane; Peck; Campbell

Subs: Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Brewster, O'Hare, Hamer, Moore, Coulibaly

Wrexham (5-3-2): Burton; Barnett, Scarr, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Dalby, Palmer

Subs: Cleworth, Marriott, Fletcher, Evans, Revan, Bolton, Mullin

