Football accumulator tips for Tuesday, August 13: Back our 15-2 acca

Accumulator tips and predictions for Tuesday

Racing Post football expert Aaron Ashley has picked:

Swansea to beat Gillingham

Oxford to beat Peterborough

Rotherham to beat Crewe

Huddersfield to beat Morecambe

Swansea vs Gillingham

Swansea have won four of their last five home EFL Cup ties, which includes a 3-0 victory over third-tier side Northampton in the opening round last season, and they should have too much quality for League Two outfit Gillingham.

Oxford vs Peterborough

Oxford won both home meetings against Peterborough on their way to League One promotion via the playoffs last season and they can frank that form. Posh have lost a number of influential players over the summer and the U's will be riding a crest of a wave after Saturday's 2-0 win at home to Norwich.

Rotherham vs Crewe

Rotherham are among the fancied teams in the League One promotion betting and manager Steve Evans will be demanding a positive response to Saturday's 1-0 loss at Exeter. The Millers can outclass League Two opponents Crewe, who failed to register a shot on target in a 1-0 defeat at Barrow in their opener.

Huddersfield vs Morecambe

Huddersfield kickstarted their League One campaign with a commanding 2-0 win at Peterborough and they should have too many gears for Morecambe, who had a poor preparation to their League Two season due to a transfer embargo and limped to a 1-0 loss at Walsall in their opening assignment.

