Wednesday's Champions League and Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips

When to bet

Kick-offs from 4pm Wednesday

Best bets

Bodo/Glimt to win & over 2.5 goals v Rigas

6pm Wednesday

1pt 13-10 BoyleSports

Austria Vienna -1 goal on the handicap v Ilves

7.30pm Wednesday

1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Wednesday's Champions League & Conference League qualifying predictions

There is no need for Bodo/Glimt to go for broke in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Rigas after their convincing 4-0 success on home soil, but such is the gulf between the sides that the Norwegians should still stamp their authority.

It was an utterly dominant first-leg performance from the Yellow Horde, who won the shot 22-4 with the Latvian side failing to register a single shot on target.

Rigas have no choice but to roll the dice, especially with their fate seemingly already sealed, and that should contribute to an entertaining encounter.

Each of the hosts’ last 12 games since the end of May have gone over 2.5 goals and this one can follow suit, with Bodo/Glimt showcasing their extra European experience and greater attacking threat.

As well as seven Champions League qualifiers taking place, there are six Conference League qualifiers and one involves Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville who will be looking to avenge a 2-1 deficit away at Latvian side Auda.

That looks a tall order for them against a team on a six-game winning run and a better bet could be for Austria Vienna to make light work of Ilves.

Motivation should be at a maximum for Austria Vienna following their 2-1 defeat in Finland but they had 62 per cent possession and 11 corners in the first leg, something which may be even more exaggerated at home.

Stephan Helm’s side responded to that defeat with a 6-0 cup success at Pinzgau Saalfelden and they can win by at least two goals against Ilves, who have won only three of their last ten away games against weaker opposition than they face here.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.