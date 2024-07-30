- More
Wednesday's Champions League and Conference League qualifying predictions and free football tips
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Wednesday's Champions League and Conference League qualifiers
When to bet
Kick-offs from 4pm Wednesday
Best bets
Bodo/Glimt to win & over 2.5 goals v Rigas
6pm Wednesday
1pt 13-10 BoyleSports
Austria Vienna -1 goal on the handicap v Ilves
7.30pm Wednesday
1pt 4-5 Coral, Ladbrokes
Wednesday's Champions League & Conference League qualifying predictions
There is no need for Bodo/Glimt to go for broke in the second leg of their Champions League qualifier with Rigas after their convincing 4-0 success on home soil, but such is the gulf between the sides that the Norwegians should still stamp their authority.
It was an utterly dominant first-leg performance from the Yellow Horde, who won the shot 22-4 with the Latvian side failing to register a single shot on target.
Rigas have no choice but to roll the dice, especially with their fate seemingly already sealed, and that should contribute to an entertaining encounter.
Each of the hosts’ last 12 games since the end of May have gone over 2.5 goals and this one can follow suit, with Bodo/Glimt showcasing their extra European experience and greater attacking threat.
As well as seven Champions League qualifiers taking place, there are six Conference League qualifiers and one involves Northern Irish outfit Cliftonville who will be looking to avenge a 2-1 deficit away at Latvian side Auda.
That looks a tall order for them against a team on a six-game winning run and a better bet could be for Austria Vienna to make light work of Ilves.
Motivation should be at a maximum for Austria Vienna following their 2-1 defeat in Finland but they had 62 per cent possession and 11 corners in the first leg, something which may be even more exaggerated at home.
Stephan Helm’s side responded to that defeat with a 6-0 cup success at Pinzgau Saalfelden and they can win by at least two goals against Ilves, who have won only three of their last ten away games against weaker opposition than they face here.
Published on inChampions League
Last updated
