Tuesday's Champions League qualifying predictions: TNS set for a stalemate

Best bets

Draw in TNS vs Decic

7pm Tuesday

1pt 16-5 Betfair, Power

KF Ballkani -1 on Asian handicap

7pm Tuesday

1pt 21-20 bet365

Champions League qualifying round predictions

The New Saints stormed to the Welsh Premier League title last season by collecting 92 points from a possible 96 but they have a far less impressive record in European competition and could be held to a draw by Montenegrin champions Decic in their Champions League qualifying clash at Park Hall.

Craig Harrison's side will be keen to establish a lead before next Tuesday's second leg in Montenegro, and are odds-on favourites to do so.

However, they have lost their last two first qualifying-round ties, including a 5-1 aggregate reverse to Swedish side BK Hacken a shade under 12 months ago.

This time the The New Saints appear to have landed a more favourable draw.

Decic have never played in Champions League qualifying and never won a European tie of any description.

However, they have clearly improved in recent times and were crowned Montenegrin champions for the first time after finishing six points clear of Mornar in last season's title race.

No Montenegrin side has reached the Champions League second qualifying round since Sutjeska got past Slovan Bratislava in the 2019-20 competition.

However, Decic will fancy their chances of advancing at least one round and can maintain their chances with a draw in Oswestry.

Kosovan side KF Ballkani had a decent European run last term, taking part in the European Conference League group stage, and they can make a strong start to Champions League qualifying this summer by defeating Andorran hosts UE Santa Coloma at Estadi Nacional.

Ballkani had some eye-catching moments last season, posting a 4-2 aggregate success over BATE Borisov in the Europa Conference League playoff round, and registering a 2-0 home success over Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage.

Playing at anywhere near that level they should have far too much quality for their Andorran hosts UE Santa Coloma, who have lost all of the 16 matches they have played in European competitions, scoring four goals and conceding 46.

