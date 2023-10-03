Newcastle v PSG Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: Polished Parisiens can triumph on Tyneside

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Newcastle v Paris St-Germain match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Newcastle v PSG

You can watch Newcastle v Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, October 4, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Paris St-Germain

2pts 13-8 general

Newcastle v PSG odds

Newcastle 8-5

Paris St-Germain 13-8

Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

N ewcastle v PSG team news

Newcastle

Harvey Barnes), Joe Willock, Sven Botman and Joelinton miss out while Callum Wilson is a major doubt.

Paris St-Germain

Nuno Mendes, Marco Asensio, Presnel Kimpembe and Sergio Rico miss out while Keylor Navas is a doubt.

Newcastle v PSG predictions

Newcastle had to ride their luck when digging out a 0-0 draw away to Milan on Champions League matchday one but their good fortune could run out when they take on Paris St-Germain at St James' Park.

As soon as the draw was made it was pretty obvious that Newcastle faced a tricky challenge to finish in the top two of their group.

Group F stood out as the most competitive section with each team looking capable of taking points off each other.

And Newcastle were relieved to share the spoils at San Siro after coming up against a highly motivated Milan side energised by their passionate supporters.

Eddie Howe's team survived thanks to a combination of errant Milan finishing and superb goalkeeping from Nick Pope, but they will need to improve if they are to stand a realistic chance of moving on to the knockout rounds.

The Magpies kept a clean sheet against Milan despite allowing 25 shots and it is imperative that they offer much better protection to Pope, who may struggle to repeat his matchday one heroics.

While Milan's forwards lacked a clinical touch, PSG are likely to be far more ruthless.

Kylian Mbappe had an injury scare just ten days ago when limping off in the first half of a 4-0 league victory at home to Marseille, but he played a full match at the weekend as PSG laboured to a 0-0 draw away to Clermont.

Mbappe and his team-mates were well below their best on Saturday as they dropped points for the fourth time in seven league matches, but it would be a surprise if they were not saving something for their trip to Newcastle.

The Parisians know there is plenty of time to make up lost ground in the title race but they will be equally aware that the Champions League is a far less forgiving environment.

Luis Enrique's side were fully focused on matchday one when easing to a fairly routine 2-0 success at home to Borussia Dortmund and they will probably pay just as much respect to Newcastle as they go in search of another valuable three points.

After PSG lost Neymar and Lionel Messi in the summer there was a lot of talk about them having missed their best chance to win the Champions League.

However, the Parisians remain capable of mixing it with the very best opponents and they certainly look overpriced to triumph on Tyneside.

Key stat

Paris St-Germain are unbeaten in their last eight Champions League group matches

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Anderson, Murphy, Livramento, Hall, Ritchie, Dummett, Targett, Wilson, Manquillo.

Paris St-Germain (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha; Dembele, Kolo-Muani, Mbappe.

Subs: Ramos, Lee, Danilo, Tenas, Mukiele, Soler, Ruiz, Barcola, Navas, Kurzawa.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak/Callum Wilson

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Anthony Gordon

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

PSG

Star man Kylian Mbappe

Top scorer Kylian Mbappe

Penalty taker Kylian Mbappe

Card magnet Warren Zaire-Emery

Assist ace Kylian Mbappe

Set-piece aerial threat Marquinhos

Newcastle v PSG b et builder predictions

Paris St-Germain to win

Paris St-Germain were fairly comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Borussia Dortmund on matchday one and they may prove too good for Newcastle on Tyneside.

Under 3.5 goals

There were just two goals in the opening two Group F matches and that low-scoring trend could continue.

Anthony Gordon to be booked

Anthony Gordon has already racked up five Premier League bookings this season and he looks an obvious card candidate.

Price guide: 13-1

