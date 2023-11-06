Manchester City v Young Boys Champions League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power: City can continue Champions League dominance

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Manchester City v Youngs Boys match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Manchester City v Young Boys

You can watch Manchester City v Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday November 7, live on TNT Sports 2 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City & over 3.5 goals

2pts Evs

Manchester City v Young Boys odds

Manchester City 1-16

Young Boys 33-1

Draw 12-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Young Boys team news

Manchester City

City's star striker Erling Haaland was forced off at half-time in their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth on Saturday and while he has not been categorically ruled out, he is unlikely to be risked against lesser opponents with Chelsea next up for the Citizens, so he will join Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Gomez in the treatment room. Pep Guardiola could ring the changes with City's place in the knockouts all but mathematically confirmed already.

Young Boys

The visitors have their own injury doubt with forward Meschak Elia being forced off at the weekend, although he is still expected to make the trip to Manchester and could feature, unlike Kastriot Imeri and Lukasz Lakomy who continue to miss out.

Manchester City v Young Boys predictions

European champions Manchester City have unsurprisingly dominated their Champions League section, winning all three games by an impressive aggregate score of 9-3.

They beat Swiss side Young Boys 3-1 in their last European match and a similar story could unfold in Tuesday's reverse fixture at the Etihad Stadium where City are unbeaten in their last 19 Champions League games, winning 18.

They have won their last nine home matches in the competition and should have no issues against a side they outshot 26 to 10 in Bern last month.

Their visitors did enjoy success in their last trip to England, taking a point off City's rivals Manchester United in 2021, but they face a different level this time.

Pep Guardiola's powerhouses are a frightening proposition for Young Boys, even without their 13-goal forward Erling Haaland, and given the Swiss side are winless in their last five Champions League away games, it is hard to see them leaving Manchester with any points in hand.

City have bounced back from a disappointing defeat to title rivals Arsenal with a win over a tricky Brighton side, an easy beating of Tuesday's visitors, a thrashing of United in the Manchester derby and a 6-1 destruction of Bournemouth on Saturday.

The treble-winners are back in the form that saw them dominate both country and continent last season and may put plenty of goals past a side who have kept just one clean sheet in their last four away matches.

All of City's Champions League matches this term have featured three or more goals and the same is true of Young Boys' three group games too.

The visitors have managed to score in all of their European matches this season, so they could contribute to a high scoreline, although the hosts should score the majority of the goals.

In the Citizens' run of nine home victories in the competition they have scored 32 times, suggesting they will give the Etihad faithful plenty of reasons to cheer on Tuesday.

Julian Alvarez could be key to City landing a big win. He is the team's top scorer with three goals in Europe this term, despite playing in midfield or coming off the bench in the three games, and he could add to that total as he gets an opportunity up front in the absence of Haaland.

Key stat

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 19 Champions League home matches, winning 18.

Probable teams

Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake; Lewis, Rodri; Doku, Foden, Silva, Grealish; Alvarez

Subs: Ortega, Stones, Gvardiol, Walker, Kovacic, Nunes, Phillips

Young Boys (4-3-3): Racioppi; Blum, Camara, Benito, Garcia; Niasse, Lauper, Ugrinic; Monteiro, Itten, Elia

Subs: Von Ballmoos, Males, Nsame, Colley, Ganvoula, Persson, Lustenberger

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Julian Alvarez

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez

Card magnet Manuel Akanji

Assist ace Jeremey Doku

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Young Boys

Star man Filip Ugrinic

Top scorer Cedric Itten

Penalty taker Cedric Itten

Card magnet Mohamed Camara

Assist ace Filip Ugrinic

Set-piece aerial threat Loris Benito

Manchester City v Young Boys b et builder predictions

Julian Alvarez to score two or more goals

With Erling Haaland unlikely to be risked in this match, Alvarez should get the chance to shine up front. He has already scored three times in the Champions League this term and could get plenty of chances against a side who have shipped seven goals in their three group matches.

Mohamed Camara to be booked

Young Boys centre-back Camara has been booked nine times in 13 games this term, including in his last two Champions League starts. The Swiss side's captain may struggle to contain a dangerous City attack containing Alvarez, Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku, and may catch the referee's attention again.

Manchester City to take over 5.5 corners

City managed just five corners in the reverse fixture, but it could be a different story in front of their own crowd. In their only Champions League home game this season City racked up 12 corners against Red Star Belgrade, who drew 2-2 with Young Boys last month. That suggests the Swiss side may be in for a tough time in Manchester so expect plenty of desperate blocks and saves which result in corners for the hosts.

Price guide: 15-1

