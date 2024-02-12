Champions League 2023-24 top goalscorer predictions and free football tips

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Best bets

Harry Kane top goalscorer

2pts 11-4 general

Bukayo Saka top goalscorer

0.5pt each-way 50-1 general

Champions League top scorer predictions

A record-breaking debut campaign with Manchester City saw Erling Haaland finish as the Premier League and Champions League's leading marksman, but there is little value to be had in backing the Norwegian superstar to top the European charts again this term.

Haaland is a best-priced 11-10 to take top-scorer honours after netting five times in the group stage. And while he should add to that tally as the competition progresses, there are plenty of players who could catch up with him.

The most obvious candidate is Bayern Munich star Harry Kane, who has enjoyed a superb debut season in Bavaria and is averaging one goal per game in all competitions.

Kane scored four times in the Champions League group stage and currently leads the way in the Bundesliga for most goals, most strikes from open play, set plays, with his head and with his feet. He has also been pretty effective on the counter, too.

No player has scored more goals than Kane (24) in their first 20 Bundesliga appearances and there is every chance Bayern could be involved in the Champions League long enough for him to top the competition's goalscoring charts.

At much bigger odds, Kane's England colleague Bukayo Saka is also an enticing option.

Although they are firmly in the Premier League title race, Arsenal will put just as much effort into the Champions League given that they are appearing at Europe's top table for the first time since 2017.

The Gunners should find a way past Porto in the last 16 and Saka begins the knockout phase only two goals adrift of pacesetters Haaland, Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann despite missing one of Arsenal's group games. He is also Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League with ten goals.

Arsenal lack an out-and-out goalscorer through the middle but Saka has shown numerous times that he can shoulder the burden and be the man for the big occasion.

