World Seniors Masters predictions and darts betting tips: Gates looks ready for quick follow-up

Saturday from 1pm, BT Sport 3

Best bet

Leonard Gates

2pt 4-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

World Seniors Masters predictions

The World Seniors Darts Masters begins on Saturday with 16 players battling it out to be crowned champion of this over-50s event, with stars of yesteryear such as Phil Taylor, John Part and Bob Anderson, in his final appearance in a televised event, toeing the oche.

Canadian David Cameron is the defending champion after beating Taylor in the final last year and despite his prodigious record in the past, the Power is 7-1 to win this, which would be his first Seniors title.

Lack of high-level match practice will catch out many of the contenders, but the same can’t be said of Leonard Gates, who is eyeing up back-to-back titles after winning the World Seniors Champion of Champions last time out.

The American featured for his country in the recent World Cup of Darts, averaging 91 in the process, and a failure to reach the knockout stages was largely down to his partner’s efforts.

Being a late comer to darts means that Gates is still improving, particularly in his errant counting, and he was the PDC North American Champion last year.

The Soulger is a very justified joint-favourite given he still competes at the top level regularly and is fancied to take the title.

