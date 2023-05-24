Premier League playoffs predictions and darts betting tips: Iceman can freeze out semi-final rival

Where to watch the Premier League playoffs

Sky Sports Action, 7pm Thursday

Best bets

Gerwyn Price -2.5 legs v Jonny Clayton

2pts 5-6 general

Michael Smith to beat Michael van Gerwen

2pts 10-11 general

Premier League playoffs predictions

Gerwyn Price takes on Jonny Clayton in the opening semi-final of the Premier League playoffs at London's O2 Arena, while Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith go head-to-head in the second semi which are played to a best-of-19-legs format.

Price finished six points clear of his nearest rival in the regular season, and the Iceman won all five Premier League matches against Clayton with an aggregate scoreline of 30-12. The Markham arrowsmith covered the handicap in all of their five meetings.

It’s clear that the Welshman feels at home when jousting with his compatriot and it’s also clear that Price, who finished a massive 15 points above the Ferret in the league phase, is by far the stronger performer. The Iceman looks good value to freeze out his semi-final rival.

Van Gerwen was forced to withdraw from his last-four clash with Dimitri van den Bergh after picking up a shoulder injury in a quarter-final victory against Chris Dobey in Aberdeen last week and that looks far from ideal preparation for a contest with Bully Boy.

That aside, the Green Machine hasn’t been anywhere near his peak for some time and Mighty Mike won only four matches in his last eight weeks of regular-season action. Of course, MVG is still capable of some fantastic performances, but he has failed to average more than 100 in five of his last six Premier League appearances and a big effort appears more in hope than expectation.

Smith finished the regular season in fantastic form, winning in Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield, before a narrow loss in the Aberdeen quarter-finals. The St Helens man put in an incredible 110.05 three-dart average when claiming the Manchester prize and there was also a European Tour triumph sandwiched between his Premier League victories. It’s surprising to see that Bully Boy isn't a clear favourite for the last-four tie against MVG and Smith looks a great bet to set up a potential blockbuster final with Price later in the evening.

