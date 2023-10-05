BoyleSports World Grand Prix day five predictions and darts betting tips: Bully Boy should outclass Goldfinger

Where to watch day five of the BoyleSports World Grand Prix

Sky Sports Arena, 7pm Friday

Best bets

Michael Smith to win 3-0

3pts 19-10 Coral , Ladbrokes

Gerwyn Price to win 3-2

1pt 4-1 bet365 , Betfair , Power

BoyleSports World Grand Prix day five predictions

PDC superstars Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price take centre stage at the Morningside Arena in Leicester on Friday night and both are long odds-on to win their matches.

A Smith-Price double at 1-4 apiece pays almost 4-7 and will do for many World Grand Prix punters, but Martin Schindler is probably good enough to make double backers sweat. While Bully Boy can make short work of Andrew Gilding, Iceman could be in for a long night.

The preferred punting strategy is to play the correct-score markets, where Smith can be supported at a juicy 19-10 to see off Gilding by three sets to nil. Smith is yet to lose a set in this tournament, breezing past Callan Rydz and Brendan Dolan, looking every inch the world champion he is.

Gilding can consider himself fortunate to make round three, considering he averaged 74.93 in round one and 80.20 in the second. Goldfinger has squeezed past lacklustre opposition, but surely his fun stops against Smith.

Gilding, a quirky character who can unsettle opponents at the oche, is a 52-year-old living the dream – but the former butcher knows that Smith will make mincemeat of him if anything close to top form. Smith has averaged over 90 in both his previous matches in Leicester this week.

Schindler can push Price. The German won their last meeting – in the European Grand Prix in May – and the 27-year-old is growing in confidence. He has twice checked out 160 this week and beaten two former world champions in Raymond van Barneveld and Stephen Bunting.

