Pakistan v Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Sky Sports Cricket, Mix & Main Event, 9.30am Tuesday

Best bets

Sri Lanka to hit more sixes

2pts 11-8 Coral, Ladbrokes

Kusal Mendis top Sri Lanka runscorer

2pts 4-1 bet365

Pakistan v Sri Lanka predictions

Sri Lanka breezed through July's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, winning all eight of their matches in Zimbabwe to book their place at the tournament, but they have struggled against stronger opposition recently.

Their final match before the World Cup was the Asia Cup final in which they were bowled out for 50 by India, who needed just 6.1 of their allotted 50 overs to complete a ten-wicket victory.

In Sri Lanka's first game at the World Cup, it was their bowlers' turn to suffer as they conceded a record total of 428-5 against South Africa on Saturday.

Despite those chastening defeats, and warm-up losses to Bangladesh and Afghanistan, the Lankans should be competitive against Pakistan in Hyderabad.

They defeated Babar Azam's men by two wickets in an Asia Cup thriller in Colombo on September 14 and Pakistan had some wobbly moments in their opening victory over the Netherlands.

They were reduced to 38-3 in the tenth over, with star batsman Babar dismissed for five, and the Dutch reached 120-2 in pursuit of 287 before a middle-order collapse.

Despite Sri Lanka's crushing defeat to South Africa, they hit 17 sixes to the Proteas' 14 in Delhi and are worth backing to win the maximums battle against Pakistan with the tie no bet.

The Netherlands hit four sixes to Pakistan's three in their opening game in Hyderabad and Sri Lanka will be hoping for more pyrotechnics from number three Kusal Mendis.

The right-hander blazed away for 76 off 42 balls against South Africa, hitting eight sixes off the Proteas' fast bowlers, and he can cause problems for Pakistan's classy bowling attack.

Mendis scored 91 off 87 balls in the win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, where his efforts also included 92 against Afghanistan, 50 against Bangladesh and 17 against India – the highest score in Sri Lanka's ignominious total of 50 all out.

