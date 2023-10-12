New Zealand v Bangladesh Cricket World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch New Zealand v Bangladesh

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Friday

Best bets

Devon Conway to be player of the match

2pts 7-1 general

Mitchell Santner to be player of the match

1pt 12-1 general

New Zealand v Bangladesh predictions

New Zealand, runners-up at the last two Cricket World Cups in 2015 and 2019, have made a strong start to their 2023 campaign and are long odds-on to rack up a third win from three games when they face Bangladesh in Chennai.

The Black Caps cruised to a nine-wicket victory over world champions England in their opening match before a comfortable win against the Netherlands and captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Tim Southee are available after injuries.

Williamson, player of the tournament in 2019, will be eager to return to competitive action after suffering a serious knee injury in April, although his side have coped well without him.

Youngster Rachin Ravindra relished the responsibility of deputising for the skipper at number three, scoring a magnificent 123 not out against England and 51 against the Dutch.

It will be interesting to see how New Zealand shuffle their batting order to accommodate Williamson's return but Devon Conway's opening spot is set in stone.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 152 off 121 balls in the rout of England and is guaranteed a warm welcome at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where he has enjoyed great success for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Conway, who has scored five centuries in just 23 ODIs for New Zealand, is worth backing to be named player of the match against Bangladesh, who conceded an opening stand of 115 in Tuesday's 137-run defeat to England.

Conway is not the only Kiwi with local knowledge in Chennai as Mitchell Santner has played for the Super Kings since 2019.

The left-arm spinner took 2-37 against England and 5-59 against the Netherlands. He also merits a bet in the player-of-the-match market at a venue where India's spinners had combined figures of 6-104 from 30 overs in Sunday's win over Australia.

