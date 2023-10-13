India v Pakistan Cricket World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v Pakistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Saturday

Best bet

Rohit Sharma top India runscorer

2pts 3-1 Coral, Ladbrokes

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

India v Pakistan predictions

A Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in front of 130,000 spectators is a serious test of temperament and India captain Rohit Sharma is worth backing to rise to the occasion in Ahmedabad.

The rivals' league-stage meeting is nicely set up as both teams have won their first two matches and Pakistan nailed a World Cup record run-chase of 345 against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Their target should have been significantly higher as the Lankans were 229-3 after just 30 overs and the Netherlands also made a strong start against Pakistan, reaching 120-2 before crumbling to 205 all out.

If Pakistan are unable to make better use of the new ball then they could be in trouble. India opener Shubman Gill may return after illness and he has a superb IPL record for Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad while number three Virat Kohli has reached 50 in each of his last three ODIs.

Kohli's unbeaten 122 set up a crushing 228-run victory for India against Pakistan in last month's Asia Cup game in Sri Lanka but opener Rohit is preferred in the top India runscorer market.

He slammed four sixes in a 49-ball 56 in the Colombo win, having scored centuries in two of his previous three ODIs against Pakistan including 140 at the 2019 World Cup.

After a duck against Australia, when Kohli and KL Rahul rescued India from 2-3, Rohit walloped 131 from 84 balls against Afghanistan earlier this week and he can lead from the front against Pakistan.

India look solid favourites with home advantage and September's Asia Cup rout made it eight wins in their last ten ODIs against Pakistan.

However, the underdogs have won their first two World Cup games despite limited contributions from star batsman Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi so India cannot afford any complacency in Saturday's showdown.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.