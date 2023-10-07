India v Australia Cricket World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v Australia

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Sunday

Best bets

Virat Kohli to hit most sixes for India

1pt 13-2 bet365

Glenn Maxwell over 45.5 performance points

3pts 5-6 bet365

India v Australia predictions

India and Australia, the two losing semi-finalists at the 2019 World Cup, start their 2023 campaigns in Chennai and a compelling contest is expected.

Australia, champions at four of the last six 50-over World Cups, are a puzzling ODI side. Injuries to opener Travis Head and spinning all-rounder Ashton Agar have upset their plans for this tournament and several of the players involved in the Ashes series are short of white-ball practice.

An opening assignment against the World Cup hosts and favourites means the Aussies cannot ease their way into the tournament and India are worth considering at around 4-6 for victory.

There are doubts over the participation of opener Shubman Gill, who averages 66 after 35 ODI appearances but has missed training this week due to a bout of dengue fever.

Even so, India have the batting talent and bowling attack to expose any rustiness in their opponents and the rejuvenated Virat Kohli could make a strong start to the tournament.

It is rare to see Kohli underestimated in any betting heat but he looks too big in bet365's market on which batsman will hit the most sixes for India.

India's number three is happier to go aerial these days, hitting 15 sixes in 13 ODI innings this year compared with 127 in 256 over the rest of his illustrious career. He struck five maximums in a 2015 century against South Africa in Chennai and three in last month's unbeaten 122 against Pakistan at the Asia Cup.

Agar's absence means Glenn Maxwell will have a crucial role to play for Australia and he has enjoyed an impressive return to action. He took 4-40 in the third ODI against India in Rajkot on September 27, dismissing the top four batsmen, and cracked 77 in Tuesday's warm-up game against Pakistan.

Maxwell has an ODI batting strike-rate of 125 runs per 100 balls, the best of any player who has scored 2,000 runs in the format, and he should be backed to exceed a player performance line of 45.5. One point is awarded for every run he scores, 20 per wicket and ten per catch he takes.

