India v Afghanistan Cricket World Cups predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v Afghanistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Wednesday

Best bet

Kuldeep Yadav top India wicket-taker

2pts 7-2



India v Afghanistan predictions

World Cup favourites India started their campaign with a six-wicket win over Australia on Sunday but the victory was far less straightforward than the scorecard suggests.

India traded at 1.06 on Betfair as the Aussies were bowled out for just 199 but three of the tournament hosts' top four batsmen were then dismissed for ducks.

At that stage, with the score 2-3, Australia were slight favourites in-play before Virat Kohli, dropped by Mitchell Marsh early in his innings, and KL Rahul dragged India out of trouble with a battling stand of 165.

India's batting stars should have an easier assignment against Afghanistan in Delhi, where South Africa piled up a World Cup record score of 428-5 on Saturday against Sri Lanka, who hit 17 sixes in their total of 326.

Shubman Gill, the pre-tournament favourite to be top World Cup runscorer, remains sidelined by a bout of dengue fever so Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan should open again after their blobs against Australia.

Afghanistan ran India close at the 2019 World Cup, losing by 11 runs at the Rose Bowl, but they collapsed from 83-1 to 156 all out in last week's opener against Bangladesh.

The Tigers' spinners Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz did most of the damage with combined figures of 6-55 from 17 overs and the Afghan batsmen could struggle against India's Kuldeep Yadav.

The left-arm wrist-spinner took 4-18 in 4.1 overs against South Africa in last year's Delhi ODI and has claimed 13 wickets in his last five matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

