England v Bangladesh and New Zealand v Netherlands predictions and cricket betting tips
Free cricket tips, best bets and analysis for Monday and Tuesday's matches at the Cricket World Cup in India
Where to watch
New Zealand v Netherlands
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Monday
England v Bangladesh
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6am Tuesday
Best bets
Dawid Malan to score a fifty v Bangladesh
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6am Tuesday
2pts 6-4 bet365
Shakib Al Hasan to take two or more wickets v England
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 6am Tuesday
2pts 13-8 bet365
Rachin Ravindra to be man of the match v Netherlands
Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 9.30am Monday
1pt 10-1 Betfair, Paddy Power
Cricket World Cup predictions
England made a disappointing start to their World Cup title defence and they are aiming to avoid another slip-up against 4-1 shots Bangladesh, who beat them at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments.
The round-robin format of the league stage, with each team playing nine matches and the top four advancing to the semi-finals, means Jos Buttler's men do not need to panic despite their nine-wicket mauling by New Zealand last Thursday.
However, they are likely to be missing Ben Stokes, who is still struggling with a hip injury, and opponents Bangladesh reduced Afghanistan from 83-1 to 156 all out to set up a comfortable six-wicket win on Saturday.
The Tigers will be hoping for a similar display with the ball at the same venue, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, but England's imposing batting unit should show more ruthlessness than they did against New Zealand.
All 11 England players reached double figures in the repeat of the 2019 World Cup final but Joe Root's 77 was the only half-century and opener Dawid Malan will be keen to make up for his laboured 14 off 24 balls.
Malan averages just under 60 after 22 ODIs, scoring 54, 96 and 127 in last month's ODI home series against New Zealand.
He made a brilliant unbeaten 114 out of 212-7 in March's first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur and is worth backing to reach 50 on Tuesday.
Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan scored 75 and took 4-35 in his last ODI against England in March and he remains a major threat with the ball, claiming 3-30 in eight overs against Afghanistan.
Shakib took nine wickets in three ODIs against India last December and is worth backing to pick up at least two scalps in Dharamshala.
England's conquerors New Zealand play their second game on Monday against the Netherlands, who produced a decent performance against Pakistan before slumping to an 81-run defeat.
Fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee are available for New Zealand but skipper Kane Williamson will not be risked as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.
The Black Caps have no need to rush Williamson back after a stunning display from Rachin Ravindra, his understudy at number three, against England.
Ravindra batted beautifully for his unbeaten 123 off just 96 balls against the world champions. He was expensive with the ball but picked up the important wicket of Harry Brook and could be suited by conditions in Hyderabad, where he looks a big price to be named player of the match again.
