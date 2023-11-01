Cricket World Cup: Netherlands v Afghanistan predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch Netherlands v Afghanistan

Sky Sports Cricket & Main Event, 8.30am Friday

Best bet

Scott Edwards over 38.5 performance points

3pts 5-6 Betfair, Paddy Power

Sybrand Engelbrecht top Netherlands runscorer

1pt 11-1 bet365

Netherlands v Afghanistan predictions

Afghanistan and the Netherlands have both exceeded expectations at the World Cup and Friday's clash in Lucknow could be a captivating contest.

The Afghans are clear favourites to keep alive their semi-final hopes by claiming a fourth win in seven games and they have aced run-chases against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in their last two matches.

However, the Netherlands have also produced some fine performances, upsetting in-form South Africa in Dharamshala and bowling out Bangladesh for 142 in an 87-run win in Kolkata last time out.

That victory was particularly impressive given that they had been tonked by Australia by 309 runs in their previous outing and Dutch captain Scott Edwards has led from the front, top-scoring with 68 against the Tigers and making an unbeaten 78 against South Africa.

Wicketkeeper Edwards also picked up four catches, worth ten points each on bet365's performance market, against Bangladesh and he should contribute in both innings against Afghanistan.

A line of 38.5 looks too low for a player whose performance points made up 35, 75, 118, 26, 12 and 108 in his first six World Cup matches and 49 in the warm-up game against Australia.

India's win over England in Lucknow on Sunday produced an aggregate of just 358 runs and similarly bowler-friendly conditions would help the Edwards bet.

His teammate Sybrand Engelbrecht looks a big price to top-score for the Dutch. An experienced campaigner in South African domestic cricket, Engelbrecht is the Netherlands' second-highest runscorer at the World Cup despite missing the opening game against Pakistan.

