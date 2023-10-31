Cricket World Cup: India v Sri Lanka predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v Sri Lanka

India v Sri Lanka predictions

India extended their winning run at the World Cup to six matches against England on Sunday and their outstanding bowlers will be looking forward to a crack at Sri Lanka's batsmen at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The last ODI meeting between the neighbours came at the Asia Cup on September 17, when the Lankans were bowled out for just 50 with Mohammed Siraj taking 6-21.

India's attack should be even more formidable this time with Mohammed Shami roaring back to action with 5-54 against New Zealand and 4-22 against England in his first two appearances at the tournament.

Shami also took 5-51 against Australia in last month's pre-World Cup series and he was irresistible against England in Lucknow, bowling Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid and luring Moeen Ali into a nick to the wicketkeeper.

The fast bowler looks a good bet to be India's leading wicket-taker at the Wankhede, where he claimed 3-17 in six overs against Australia in March.

Sri Lanka, hampered by injuries, have shown glimpses of their talent at this tournament but struggle to maintain their standards over a 50-over innings.

They thumped England by eight wickets last week before slumping to a disappointing seven-wicket loss to Afghanistan on Monday and it is hard to see their batting unit troubling India's bowlers.

Rohit Sharma's men have won their first six games, bowling out Australia for 199, Pakistan for 191 and England for 129 last time out and Shami, along with Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and in-form spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, should be too sharp for Sri Lanka.

