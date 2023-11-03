Cricket World Cup: India v South Africa predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch India v South Africa

India v South Africa predictions

The two outstanding teams of the Cricket World Cup meet at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday and India are clear favourites to make it eight wins out of eight when they face South Africa.

The Proteas also have a sensational record at the tournament, winning six of their first seven games with a shock defeat to the Netherlands the only blot on their copybook.

The highflying rivals are both full of confidence after comprehensive victories last time out. South Africa's power-packed batting unit set up a thumping 190-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday and the following day India's bowlers skittled Sri Lanka for 55 in Mumbai.

That was no fluke, given that they had bowled out the Lankans for 50 in September's Asia Cup final in Colombo and rolled England over for 129 in Lucknow last weekend.

India's fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have been sensational at this tournament and their battle with in-form South Africa opener Quinton de Kock will be fascinating.

De Kock has scored four centuries in seven innings at the tournament, laying a wonderful foundation for middle-order stars such as Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.

Even if South Africa's batsmen see off the new-ball threat, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja should cause them problems.

Both have excellent ODI records at Eden Gardens, where Kuldeep has taken six wickets in two appearances. He knows the ground well after playing for Kolkata Knight Riders for seven years and took 4-18 in his last ODI against South Africa in October 2022.

Left-armer Marco Jansen has had a huge impact on the tournament for South Africa, claiming 16 wickets in seven games. His final ODI before the World Cup yielded 5-39 and he could lead the charge for the Proteas with the ball.

