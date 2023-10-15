Australia v Sri Lanka predictions and Cricket World Cup betting tips: Australia set for damaging defeat

Where to watch Australia v Sri Lanka

Australia v Sri Lanka predictions

Australia and Sri Lanka go into Monday's clash knowing that another defeat could spell the end of their World Cup hopes as a third loss in as many matches would be very difficult to recover from.

Both teams may have suffered two heavy defeats so far but there are more reasons to be positive about Sri Lanka's form, which makes them tempting as 16-5 outsiders, particularly having beaten Australia 3-2 in an ODI series last year.

The Lions at least appear to have one facet of their game working as they have passed 300 runs in both matches thus far, with their bowling having let them down, while Australia have simply struggled throughout, barring an opening burst from Josh Hazlewood in their tournament opener.

The Aussie line-up has not yet breached the 200-run mark and there is no doubt they are under greater pressure, having gone down by 134 runs to South Africa at this Lucknow venue last time out.

What to expect from them on Monday is open to question as they have not even registered a half-century but cometh the hour, cometh the man as they say, and Steve Smith looks a good shout to top score for them at 10-3.

Smith did so against India with 46 and looked in good nick in his brief innings against South Africa, while he is also an excellent player of spin and can lay down the foundation.

Scoring runs has not been a problem for Sri Lanka with contributions throughout the order, but Kusal Mendis stands out.

The 28-year-old struck 76 off 42 balls against the Proteas before smashing a top-scoring 122 off 89 against Pakistan. He is bang in form, averages more than 50 in 11 innings against Monday's opponents, and looks good value at 10-3.

