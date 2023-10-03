2023 Cricket World Cup predictions, odds and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

2023 Cricket World Cup outright predictions

Boundary countback rule. Four years on from England's dramatic victory over New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup final, those three little words still make the hearts of English cricket supporters flutter.

Eoin Morgan's England were crowned world champions after a tied Super Over, having hit more boundaries than the Kiwis at Lord's. Morgan has retired, handing over the white-ball captaincy to Jos Buttler, whose 2023 squad includes fellow World Cup winners Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Moeen Ali.

Only four of England's players, Sam Curran, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and Reece Topley, are under the age of 30, reflecting not only the enduring quality of the older generation but also the lack of focus on ODI cricket since Buttler broke the stumps to seal that extraordinary win against New Zealand.

England reached the T20 World Cup semi-finals in 2021 before winning the 20-over tournament in 2022 and their Test renaissance, culminating in this summer's thrilling Ashes series, has also overshadowed the 50-over format.

It would be unwise to read too much into the form of bilateral ODI series, in which teams are rarely at full strength, but England's depth of talent and major-tournament experience suggest they can lay down a serious challenge to favourites India.

The omission of Jason Roy, who scored two centuries in six ODI innings this year, demonstrates the strength of England's batting as the brilliant Brook and the impressive Dawid Malan have squeezed World Cup winner Roy out of the squad.

England's bowling department is packed with variety, with the pace of Atkinson and Mark Wood, three left-armers and a myriad of spin options, and they look a cut above the rest of the chasing pack.

Cricket World Cup format

The ten teams – Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka – all play each other in the group stage, which runs from October 5 to November 12.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals on November 15 & 16 and the final will take place in Ahmedabad on November 19.

India warmed up for their pursuit of a third World Cup triumph by bowling out Sri Lanka for 50 in the Asia Cup final and the nation expects a repeat of their 2011 success under MS Dhoni, when they beat the Lankans in the final in Mumbai.

It is hard to pick holes in the Indian squad although star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has only just returned from a year on the sidelines after back surgery and they lack England's batting depth.

That may not be a major problem given that their top three batsmen, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, head the top tournament runscorer betting with most bookmakers.

But the colossal weight of expectation – not least from prime minister Narendra Modi, who is desperate to see India lift the trophy in Ahmedabad at the stadium that bears his name – is a concern for favourite-backers.

For all their IPL superstars, India have not won a T20 World Cup since the inaugural tournament in 2007, losing in the semi-finals to the West Indies as hosts in 2016.

New Zealand beat India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford but their captain and key batsman Kane Williamson will miss Thursday's opening game against England as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.

Australia's Travis Head is also unavailable for the start of the tournament due to a fractured hand and the absence of the explosive opener leaves the Aussies with a somewhat pedestrian top order.

Their bowling also looks vulnerable. The usually miserly Josh Hazlewood was expensive in a couple of last month's ODIs in South Africa while Adam Zampa took 0-113 against the Proteas in Centurion before all-rounder Cameron Green conceded 103 runs in Australia's second ODI against India.

The injury to all-rounder Ashton Agar upsets the balance of the team and Glenn Maxwell, like Bumrah and Williamson, is coming back from a long layoff.

Australia's T20 World Cup challenge on home soil last year was effectively ended by a crushing opening defeat to New Zealand. It could be a similar story this time around as they face India, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in a tough start and they are worth backing to miss out on a semi-final spot.

The battle for top-four places behind India and England should be tight with Pakistan and South Africa capable of troubling Australia and New Zealand.

Sri Lanka's bowling attack is exciting although their batsmen need to deliver on a more consistent basis if they are to threaten the top four.

Bangladesh won three of their eight completed matches at the 2019 World Cup but are short of batting firepower while Afghanistan, who lost nine out of nine four years ago, have improved under coach Jonathan Trott.

The Netherlands qualified at the expense of the West Indies and Scotland but their lack of experience in Indian conditions leaves them exposed against the best teams in the world.

