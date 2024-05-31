2024 T20 World Cup predictions and cricket betting tips

Where to watch

Tournament starts 1.30am Sunday

Sky Sports Cricket, Main Event, Action & Mix

Best bets

India to win T20 World Cup

3pts 5-2 general

South Africa to win T20 World Cup

1pt 7-1 bet365, Coral, Ladbrokes

2024 T20 World Cup predictions

The 2024 T20 World Cup starts at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas, where the USA take on Canada – 180 years after the teams met in the first recognised international cricket fixture.

In the 21st century, the sport is dominated by Australia and England, T20 world champions in 2021 and 2022, as well as India, who are bidding for a first title since winning the inaugural tournament in 2007.

Their lean run in major tournaments continued last year when they lost to the Aussies in the 50-over World Cup final in Ahmedabad, having won their first ten matches in commanding fashion.

The T20 World Cup, co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA, could offer a final chance of international glory for India captain Rohit Sharma and star batsman Virat Kohli, the leading runscorer in this season's IPL.

Kohli's matchwinning innings of 82 not out against Pakistan was one of the highlights of the 2022 World Cup although India suffered a chastening semi-final defeat to England, who chased down 169 without losing a wicket.

Since then, India's Suryakumar Yadav has swaggered to the top of the ICC's T20 batting rankings with a series of stunning innings and brilliant fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who missed the 2022 tournament due to injury, is back to his best.

Bumrah took 20 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.48 runs per over for IPL strugglers Mumbai Indians. He can be devastating in the death overs while fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj poses a huge threat with the new ball and Rohit has four top-class spinners, including dynamic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, at his disposal.

India's underwhelming tournament record is baffling but they appeared to relish the pressure at last year's home World Cup, where they were simply outplayed by a shrewd Australia side in the final.

Shivam Dube and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, who made a heart-warming return to action in IPL after a career-threatening car accident in December 2022, bring power to the middle-order and India look worthy favourites to lift the trophy at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

Jos Buttler's England are aiming to make amends for last year's lackadaisical defence of their 50-over crown in India, where they lost six of their first seven matches.

Opener Phil Salt and number three Will Jacks starred for Kolkata and Bengaluru in the IPL and the fitness of fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood is a positive for the holders.

Veteran leg-spinner Adil Rashid has an fine record in the Caribbean but Ben Stokes, whose methodical half-century sealed England's victory in a low-scoring 2022 final against Pakistan, is unavailable.

England are up against Australia in Group B and it would be a huge shock if Namibia, Oman or Scotland denied either of the big two a spot in the Super 8 stage.

Aussie fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins had successful IPL seasons although Hyderabad opener Travis Head was dismissed for three ducks in his last four games and senior players David Warner and Glenn Maxwell failed to make an impact with Delhi and Bengaluru.

The West Indies, along with England, are the only team to have won the T20 World Cup more than once and the co-hosts have been well supported in the ante-post betting.

The Windies have a power-packed batting unit but a group-stage draw against New Zealand and Afghanistan, who briefly threatened to make the semi-finals at the 50-over World Cup, could prove tricky.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka's bowling attacks look tasty but Pakistan's sluggish rate of runscoring is a concern and the Lankans remain prone to top-order collapses.

Bayer Leverkusen shed their 'nearly men' tag in style this season, winning the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal, and South Africa, international cricket's great underachievers, are worth backing to break their T20 World Cup duck.

The Proteas finished second to India in the league stage of the 50-over World Cup, losing to Australia in the semi-finals, and played some excellent cricket at their last two T20 tournaments.

In 2021 they missed out on the semis on net run-rate despite winning four of their five Super 12 matches. A year later they were scuppered by rain when they needed just 13 runs off four overs to beat Zimbabwe, with ten wickets in hand.

South Africa's middle-order features Heinrich Klaasen, the second-highest six-hitter in this season's IPL, and exciting youngster Tristan Stubbs while spinners Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin are capable of stifling opposing batsmen.

The Proteas' T20 results leading up to the tournament have been poor but their fast bowlers should find their rhythm against modest Group D rivals and they look a big price to end their long wait for World Cup success.

2 024 T20 World Cup format

This year the T20 World Cup has been expanded to 20 teams, split into four groups:

Group A

India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, USA



Group B

Australia, England, Namibia, Scotland, Oman



Group C

West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea, Uganda



Group D

South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

The top two in each section qualify for the Super 8 stage, which features two groups of four teams. The sides finishing first and second in the two Super 8 groups progress to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to take place in Trinidad on June 26 and Guyana on June 27.

The 2024 T20 World Cup final will be held at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, June 29.

Click for more free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.