Bangladesh v England predictions and cricket betting tips

Bangladesh v England preview

A magnificent century from Dawid Malan earned England a three-wicket victory in a low-scoring first ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday and the tourists are 2-5 to follow up in Friday's second game.

Winning in Bangladesh is no mean feat given that the Tigers have won their last seven home ODI series, including a 2-1 victory over India in December, and England were on the ropes in the series opener.

Chasing 210 for victory, they slipped to 161-7 before Malan, well supported by number nine Adil Rashid, saw England home with an unbeaten 114.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz had boosted his side's victory hopes with the wickets of Will Jacks and Moeen Ali, conceding only 35 runs in his ten overs, and he can clear bet365's performance line of 35.5 in the second ODI.

The market awards one point per run, ten per catch and 20 per wicket and Mehidy has bagged 36 or more points in 11 of his 16 ODIs since the start of 2022.

He has claimed 23 wickets in 12 50-over internationals at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, where he has also enjoyed recent success with the bat, scoring 38 not out and 100 not out in December's victories over India.

