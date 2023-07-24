What's on this week: Glorious Goodwood entries revealed and a tasty King George to savour

Monday

The unsettled weather promises to be a talking point all week in the build-up to what looks an epic King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes, having already claimed Cartmel's meeting on Monday because of a waterlogged track.

But there are still four Flat meetings and Billy Garritty returns to Ayr in a bid to enhance his impressive course form this season, having established a strike-rate of 36 per cent this year. He is booked for two rides, including Chookie Dunedin (4.15 ), who makes his first start for Mike Smith.

Prolific handicapper Rhoscolyn returns to Beverley for its feature 7½f handicap (7.00 ) after winning on his sole start at the track in 2021, while the Coolmore silks make a rare appearance at Windsor in the concluding 1m2f fillies' handicap (8.20 ) when last-time-out winner Decoration bids to strike again for Roger Varian.

There is racing in Ireland at Ballinrobe, with last year's Cork Derby winner Hell Bent heading a field of six for its feature 1m4½f handicap (7.10 ).

Tuesday

Al Zaraqaan looks to continue his unbeaten record over fences as he heads to Southwell in a hunt for a four-timer in the opening 2m novice limited handicap chase (2.45 ). He could take on just three rivals and might begin a fruitful day for trainer Sam England, who also saddles Riggsby in the concluding 2m4½f handicap hurdle (5.30 ).

Ballinrobe switches to the jumps for an eight-race card, while there is Flat racing at Musselburgh, with the course's leading jockey Paul Mulrennan booked for four rides.

Paul Mulrennan: can he improve his fine record at Musselburgh with four rides?

Evening action comes from Wolverhampton and Chelmsford, where the highlight could be the debut of Arctic Mountain, a half-brother to 1,000 Guineas runner-up Lucida, in the maiden stakes (8.20 ) for Godolphin and Oisin Murphy.

There is also plenty of interest off the track with the publication of the weights for the Sky Bet Ebor Handicap on August 26, with the winner of the £500,000 contest now granted a golden ticket to the Melbourne Cup in November. Tom Segal picks out the value for Members at 6pm and in Wednesday's newspaper.

Wednesday

The opening day of Glorious Goodwood begins to take shape as entries and six-day confirmations are made.

The list of 24 runners for the feature Goodwood Cup will be whittled down at noon, with Frankie Dettori still left to choose between Royal Ascot winners Gregory and Courage Mon Ami, while supplementary entries could throw up a surprise contestant.

Confirmations will also be revealed for the Group 2 Lennox Stakes , in which 2021 winner Kinross is expected to line up in a bid to reclaim his crown after a narrow defeat last year.

Entries for the rest of Goodwood's opening day races are published including the contenders for the £100,000 Chesterfield Cup (2.50 ) and the Group 2 Vintage Stakes (3.25 ).

On the track, a half-brother to Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa could make his start at Catterick as Borderline Boss heads entries for the 7f maiden stakes (2.45 ) for Kevin Ryan.

Flat racing also comes from Bath, Leicester and Lingfield, while Sandown opens its doors for the first evening of a two-day meeting.

However, the pick of the action could come at Naas, where the Listed Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes (5.45 ) and Yeomanstown Stud Irish EBF Stakes (6.55 ) headline a seven-race card.

Thursday

The Racing League gets under way in the evening at Yarmouth with the first of six meetings set to be held between July and September. The card is live on ITV4.

Keep an eye out for an interview with last year's leading jockey Saffie Osborne in Thursday's newspaper before the evening card, where Wales and the West will hope to establish an early lead in the hunt for another team victory.

Saffie Osborne: leading rider of last year's Racing League series Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Group action comes from Leopardstown with the Group 3 Jockey Club of Turkey Silver Flash Stakes (5.47 ) and Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes (6.22 ), while there is more Flat racing at Doncaster and Newbury.

Leading Juddmonte runners Nostrum and Arrest both made their debuts in Sandown's 7f maiden stakes (2.40 ) last year and several promising types could line up once more. That race precedes the Listed European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes (3.15 ), won in 2021 by Inspiral.

Jump racing is also on offer at Limerick and Worcester but there is plenty of interest off the track with confirmations for the Sussex Stakes on August 2 alongside all of Goodwood's day-two entries, including the Group 3 Oak Tree Stakes (2.25) and Molecomb Stakes (3.00).

Confirmations and supplementary entries are also released for Sunday's Group 1 Prix Rothschild at Deauville, won last year by Saffron Beach.

Friday

Ascot kicks off its King George meeting with a six-race card on Friday headlined by a competitive £45,000 handicap (3.35 ).

There are more intriguing handicaps on offer at York, which also hosts Listed action in the British EBF 40th Anniversary Lyric Fillies' Stakes (7.15 ).

Panarea, a half-sister to brilliant juvenile Pinatubo, is an exicting prospect for Charlie Appleby and holds an entry in Thirsk's fillies' novice stakes (2.35 ), while there is more Flat racing at Chepstow and Newmarket in the evening.

A jumps meeting at Uttoxeter and racing from Down Royal and Cork round off the day's action, but there are more Goodwood entries to take note of, with confirmations for what could be a fascinating clash in the Nassau Stakes between Nashwa and top-class French filly Blue Rose Cen.

Saturday

One of the most hotly anticipated races of the Flat season takes place on Saturday when we are treated to a top-level line-up in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes (3.40 ).

Derby 1-2 Auguste Rodin and King Of Steel will meet again for the first time since their Epsom clash, with the pair having both won last time out. Emily Upjohn, who was only half a length off Paddington in the Coral-Eclipse, will be a major player again. Hukum, Desert Crown and last year's winner Pyledriver are some of the other big names still in contention.

Pyledriver: last year's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner is out to repeat the feat Credit: Edward Whitaker

Two other Group races feature on Ascot's undercard as does the Moet & Chandon International Stakes (3.00 ), a hugely competitive £150,000 handicap.

While most of the attention on Saturday will be drawn towards Ascot, there is Group racing to be found further north with the Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes (3.15), won last year by Sir Busker.

Newmarket, Newcastle and Gowran complete the afternoon racing, while evening cards take place at Windsor and Salisbury.

Sunday

The Group 1 Prix Rothschild headlines the action on Sunday, with several top-class British runners looking to repeat the success of Saffron Beach last year.

Prosperous Voyage, Rogue Millennium and Coppice head British entries, while Irish runners Meditate and Jumbly could also take their chance.

Pontefract hosts the Listed Pomfret Stakes, won last year by Alflaila, who went on to two Group 3 victories after landing the £50,000 contest, while jump racing from Uttoxeter is headlined by a 3m2f handicap chase (3.10).

Read more:

'He could be favourite' - Hukum clipped again for King George with forecast showers to be in his favour

The People's Champion: our series begins with a true legend of the turf and a popular grey

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!