Richard Patrick learned from Tolworth trouble to get it spot on with Nemean Lion at Kelso

First run in 1990 and awarded Grade 2 status in 2003, the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso falls close to the Cheltenham Festival and for years it was an opportunity for a northern-trained novice to get a Graded victory. More southern raiders have contested it recently and on Saturday there were two Irish runners added to the mix.

The two-mile-two-furlong start on the hurdle course at Kelso – which demands strength and grit – is on the turn into the back straight, with a downhill run to the first flight.

Gavin Sheehan was quick out of the gates on Colonel Harry, who had run such a good race in the Tolworth at Sandown. That performance came despite him jumping left and the fact he was going left-handed here would have filled him with confidence.