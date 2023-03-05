Racing Post logo
View from the saddle
premium

Richard Patrick learned from Tolworth trouble to get it spot on with Nemean Lion at Kelso

icon
Leighton Aspell

First run in 1990 and awarded Grade 2 status in 2003, the Premier Novices’ Hurdle at Kelso falls close to the Cheltenham Festival and for years it was an opportunity for a northern-trained novice to get a Graded victory. More southern raiders have contested it recently and on Saturday there were two Irish runners added to the mix.

The two-mile-two-furlong start on the hurdle course at Kelso – which demands strength and grit – is on the turn into the back straight, with a downhill run to the first flight.

Gavin Sheehan was quick out of the gates on Colonel Harry, who had run such a good race in the Tolworth at Sandown. That performance came despite him jumping left and the fact he was going left-handed here would have filled him with confidence.

Published on 5 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 5 March 2023
