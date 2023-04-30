Creep and save, creep and save: how Jack Tudor pulled off another masterclass on Kitty's Light

Presentations to the champions on the final day of the British jumps season on bet365 Gold Cup day at Sandown on Saturday is a reason for some to celebrate, but others will be glad to see the back of the campaign because of injury or a below-par number of winners.

Sixteen lined up for the bet365 Gold Cup, which climbs the Sandown hill three times – the only race all season to do so – and creates an even greater emphasis on energy conservation through judgement of pace and a good jumping rhythm.

Outsider Red Happy led early with Frodon following him out wide on the short run to the first. All jumped the first safely but at the second, a big open ditch, first past the post in 2021 Enrilo crashed out, giving Harry Cobden a heavy fall and one from which it was great to see him walk away.