Creep and save, creep and save: how Jack Tudor pulled off another masterclass on Kitty's Light
Presentations to the champions on the final day of the British jumps season on bet365 Gold Cup day at Sandown on Saturday is a reason for some to celebrate, but others will be glad to see the back of the campaign because of injury or a below-par number of winners.
Sixteen lined up for the bet365 Gold Cup, which climbs the Sandown hill three times – the only race all season to do so – and creates an even greater emphasis on energy conservation through judgement of pace and a good jumping rhythm.
Outsider Red Happy led early with Frodon following him out wide on the short run to the first. All jumped the first safely but at the second, a big open ditch, first past the post in 2021 Enrilo crashed out, giving Harry Cobden a heavy fall and one from which it was great to see him walk away.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in