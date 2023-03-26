Brendan Powell executed positioning and timing to perfection with Ilovethenightlife at Newbury

Fifteen runners lined up for the Grade 2 EBF Mares' Novice Hurdle over 2m4½f at Newbury, a race connections target for valuable black type.

Jockeys love riding at the course because of its wide, galloping nature, with wide hurdles and fences generally meaning you have plenty of racing room and the best horse wins.

Sam Twiston-Davies led them early on Great Snow at a nice gallop and she travelled with purpose but was a bit green at her hurdles, shifting left and right a little on the approach.