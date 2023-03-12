Iceo's Imperial Cup win highlighted Harry Cobden's strengths around Sandown

A field of 16 lined up in the Imperial Cup over two miles at Sandown on ground described as heavy after the meeting passed a morning inspection following a week of rain and snow.

Conditions were very testing and a lot of the jockeys in the big race got a feel for the ground when riding in the EBF Final 35 minutes earlier, and they would have been thinking how best to ride the course from a pace and position perspective.

From the two-mile start at Sandown you're going in a nice straight line and no matter how big the field is, the runners spread out over the first two hurdles.