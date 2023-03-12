Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
View from the saddle
premium

Iceo's Imperial Cup win highlighted Harry Cobden's strengths around Sandown

A field of 16 lined up in the Imperial Cup over two miles at Sandown on ground described as heavy after the meeting passed a morning inspection following a week of rain and snow.

Conditions were very testing and a lot of the jockeys in the big race got a feel for the ground when riding in the EBF Final 35 minutes earlier, and they would have been thinking how best to ride the course from a pace and position perspective.

From the two-mile start at Sandown you're going in a nice straight line and no matter how big the field is, the runners spread out over the first two hurdles.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Leighton Aspell
Published on 12 March 2023Last updated 18:00, 12 March 2023
icon
more inView from the saddle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inView from the saddle