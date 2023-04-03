The Punting Club: submit your questions ahead of a Grand National special

The Randox Grand National (), the biggest punting event of the racing calendar and one of the world's most prestigious races, is nearly here.

Think you may have spotted a well-handicapped one lurking at the bottom of the weights? Wondering what the best each-way play is? Or are you out for some advice on the other top contests at Aintree during the week?

Get your Grand National questions answered by three of our resident Punting Club judges, who will be on hand to discuss your hot topics and festival wagers, and all you have to do is send us your questions via .

We'll round up your questions at the end of the week and the article will be available to and website users on Monday, April 10 from 7am.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Read this next:

Get 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly for three months! Unlock the Racing Post digital newspaper and full site access for less, with 50% off your first three months of a subscription to Racing Post Members' Club. Be the punter in the know for major upcoming festivals including the Grand National, Qipco Guineas festival, Royal Ascot and more. *.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code SAVENOW.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires April 15, 2023, 11.59pm.