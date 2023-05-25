Derby king Desert Crown is back after 355 days - Lewis Porteous's three things to note on Thursday

You can read Lewis Porteous's three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Derby king Desert Crown returns after 355 days

Only one place to start and that's with the return of Derby hero Desert Crown, who makes his first start since winning the Epsom Classic 355 days ago when tackling the Group 3 Brigadier Gerard Stakes () at Sandown. A foot injury curtailed last season after his emphatic win at Epsom but connections never seemed too concerned with that setback and his preparation appears to have gone smoothly this spring.

Sir Michael Stoute loves the Brigadier Gerard as a starting point for the best of his older horses, with Bay Bridge delivering an eleventh win in the race for Stoute last year. Richard Kingscote keeps the ride and, while some may consider this to be the right time to take the Derby winner on, it's worth remembering that his biggest rival on paper, Hukum, also returns from the best part of a year off. Nevertheless, the pair of them hold a distinct class advantage over their rivals based on figures and the untapped potential of Desert Crown after only three starts is pretty obvious. A race to enjoy rather than bet on one suspects and hopefully the ideal launchpad for last year's Epsom king.

2. Unbeaten records and Royal Ascot aspirations

The Listed National Stakes () earlier on Sandown's card looks a belter, with seven of the ten runners bringing unbeaten records and no doubt Royal Ascot aspirations into the race. It's a contest that has been kind to trainers based in the north in recent years, with four of the last six winners taking the prize back to one destination or another in North Yorkshire. Karl Burke looks to continue that run tonight and saddles debut winners Elite Status and World Of Darcy as he goes for a second win in the race following Havana Grey's success in 2017.

Blue Storm was towards the head of the market last night and for good reason. The second, third, fourth and fifth from the novice he won at Newmarket in April are all winners themselves now and, despite having been tucked safely away at James Tate's yard since, his reputation has continued to grow. Dapper Valley, Love Billy Boy, On Point and Son Of Corballis are the other unbeaten runners in a race that is sure to have a major impact on prices for the juvenile races at the royal meeting.

3. Bragging rights on the line at Catterick

While there's plenty of interest for Newmarket at Sandown, some of the strongest yards in Flat racing's headquarters target the same race at Catterick today. The contest in question is a 7f handicap for fillies (), with William Haggas, George Boughey, Charlie Appleby and Roger Varian all sending runners to North Yorkshire. Boughey's Wild Side (at Yarmouth) and Varian's Centrefold (at Wolverhampton) were both winners last time out and make their handicap debuts today, while the Haggas-trained Mystic Pearl and Appleby's Star Guest already have form in handicap company but without success. It's a trappy affair to say the least but with Richard Fahey and Charlie Johnston leading the defence for trainers based in the north, and Archie Watson representing Lambourn, bragging rights are on the line.

