An Aintree runner to keep an eye on at a big price - Peter Scargill's three things to note on Thursday

1. Jipcot one to keep an eye on

Jipcot added an extra layer of intrigue to the Cheltenham Festival last month when arriving at trainer Ben Pauling’s just before the JCB Triumph Hurdle. A winner of a Listed contest in France in February, Jipcot was supplemented for the Grade 1 contest having been purchased by the Megson family from his previous connections. Sent off a big price, Jipcot failed to make much of an impact in the race but clearly there must be more to the horse than that.

It would seem unusual to buy and then supplement a horse for a major race if they are not talented, so Jipcot gets a second chance to show himself off in Britain when he lines up in the Grade 1 Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Novices’ Hurdle () on the opening day of the Grand National meeting. He will probably be a big price again - there has been some 100-1 around for him - but it will be interesting to see if he can show a little more now he has had the time to acclimatise.

2. Bowl a cracker even without Bravemansgame

The Alder Hey Aintree Bowl () took another dramatic turn late yesterday when Bravemansgame was denied his chance to run by the BHA. The eight-year-old had previously been cleared to compete in the sole ownership of Bryan Drew after his joint-owner John Dance was removed following his company, WealthTek LLP, being put into special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Even in Bravemansgame's absence, it's still a fascinating race as we get the chance to assess how well Shishkin stays the 3m trip. The former top 2m chaser has looked more of a stayer this year, but he will have his mettle properly tested by the likes of A Plus Tard and Ahoy Senior.

3. Can Gibbs complete the Hunters' double?

Trainer-jockey Bradley Gibbs landed a shock 66-1 success in the Hunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month with Premier Magic. Gibbs seeks to add another prize at one of the top spring festivals with Fier Jaguen contesting the Randox Foxhunters’ Hunters’ Chase () at Aintree. Fier Jaguen has been in good form this winter, to say the least, with three victories in points by distances of 70 lengths, 60 lengths and 25 lengths. He will face a stiffer challenge this time, but after the exploits of Premier Magic it would be unwise to dismiss Fier Jaguen’s chances.



