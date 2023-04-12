Bravemansgame ruled out of Aintree Bowl clash due to ownership issue

Bravemansgame was ruled out of Thursday's Aintree Bowl Chase on Wednesday evening following an intervention by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) prohibiting him from taking part.

The Paul Nicholls-trained runner was due to compete under the sole ownership of Bryan Drew after John Dance was removed as joint-owner on Tuesday after his company, WealthTek LLP, was placed in special administration by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The BHA released a statement on Wednesday evening which read: "In light of new information, including a court order, provided to the BHA on Wednesday 12 April by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Bravemansgame is no longer able to take part in the race and has been withdrawn.

"The BHA will continue to liaise with the FCA and other affected parties."

The King George winner was a short-priced favourite to take on A Plus Tard and Shishkin in his first start since chasing home Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup last month.

In a fresh statement on its website, the FCA said: "The FCA has taken various steps to protect consumers following serious regulatory and operational issues coming to light. The FCA is in close contact with the Joint Special Administrators and further information will be made available by them in due course."

