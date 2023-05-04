A Ben Pauling sprinter and Listed Chantilly action - Peter Scargill's three things to note on Thursday

You can read three things to note and much more in our morning email , exclusively for .

1. Will Concorde take flight again?

It was at Redcar last month that we all got a clear view of how much had in hand over the handicapper as he cantered to a four-and-a-quarter-length success as the odds-on favourite. This came after three quick runs the previous autumn when, it is fair to say, the horse showed very little. However, a five-month break and a gelding operation has appeared to turn Concorde inside out and he should have won all three of his races this term – his second place two runs ago just before the line at Chelmsford, resulting in him being nabbed in the final stride.

Concorde bolted up next time and is up 11lb as a result of that success, albeit he actually runs off a mark just 8lb higher today in the mile three-year-old handicap () at Redcar. Concorde holds no entries beyond today, but may find himself competing in some quite nice races if he again wins in the manner he has been doing.

2. A new sprint recruit for Pauling

After a record-breaking season over jumps, trainer Ben Pauling has to quickly turn his attention to the Flat with a major runner at Newmarket on Sunday. from Harry Dunlop when he stopped training last year, and the filly is set to contest the . Prior to that, Pauling and the Megson family, who own Polly Pott, have a runner at Salisbury today in the shape of new recruit .

Formerly trained by Tim Easterby, Matty Too has spent his time racing over sprint distances, unlike the majority of Flat horses trained by Pauling who run over further. As such, it would be no surprise if he has been assisting Polly Pott in her preparation for the 1,000 Guineas, particularly given the common ownership between the two. He lines up in the 6f handicap () and it will be interesting to see how he runs on his stable debut.

3. Names to note in France

British and Irish runners are in action at Chantilly this evening, with Zoinnocent contesting the Listed Prix des Lilas (), Regheeb lining up in the Listed Prix de Suresnes () and Wilderness Girl running in the Listed Prix Servanne (). is perhaps the most interesting of the three as he steps straight up into Listed company having broken his maiden at the first time of asking at Nottingham last month.

Trained by Archie Watson for owner Sheikh Ahmed, Regheeb is taking on some equally unexposed and potentially useful rivals in the form of Swing Vote and Ace Impact. Still an entire horse, Regheeb might put himself into the picture for the Prix du Jockey Club if he can follow up his debut success with another victory this evening.

