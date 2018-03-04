Sir Dudley Digges provides Ramsey with more Barbados Gold Cup glory

Report: Barbados, Saturday

Garrison Savannah: Sandy Lane Barbados Gold Cup | Grade 1 local | 1m 1f | 3yo+

US raider Sir Dudley Digges, the 3-2 second favourite ridden by Jalon Samuel, provided owner Ken Ramsey and trainer Michael Maker with a third victory in five years in a thrilling renewal of the southern Caribbean's most prestigious race on Saturday.

The Kentucky-based owner/breeder had seen his colours carried to victory by Major Marvel and Sayler's Creek in 2014 and 2015 but had been forced to settle for second place in each of the last two years.

This time it was a 1-2 for the owner/trainer combination with their Shining Copper, the 6-5 favourite, narrowly going down by half a length after leading for much of the final furlong.



Infrared emerged as the best of the Barbadian runners, finishing two lengths back in third place having made most of the running. Dorsett, winner of the last two Gold Cups, was fourth under Darryll Holland.

Ramsey, 81, was full of praise for Samuel: "Jalon gave my horse the perfect ride. He's a brilliant rider. We knew that Sir Dudley Digges had the class to win the Gold Cup because of his success in the Queen's Plate [first leg of the Canadian Triple Crown].

"What a day we've had and we'll be back again next year. I've raced all over the world but nothing can beat the colour and the atmosphere of Barbados on Gold Cup day."

Have you tried our free app yet? It gives you all our unrivalled information, cards and latest results directly to your mobile device so you'll never miss a winner again! Get the app here

