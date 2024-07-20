'An unbelievable feeling' - Group 1 breakthrough for Hector Crouch as You Got To Me lands big gamble in Irish Oaks

You Got To Me landed a big gamble in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks when claiming Classic glory at the Curragh for trainer Ralph Beckett and jockey Hector Crouch.

Having been a 20-1 shot on Friday, You Got To Me was sent off at 15-2 and the money proved well-placed as she stayed on powerfully to hold off 3-1 favourite Content.

Beckett, a two-time winner of the Oaks at Epsom, won the Irish equivalent for the first time as Crouch celebrated the biggest victory of his career.

You Got To Me was given a fine ride by Crouch as the jockey waited for a gap to appear two furlongs out before asking his mount for maximum effort.

She responded with a sustained run to take up the lead with a furlong to go and while Ryan Moore on Content followed the leader and chased her hard in the closing stages, it was ultimately in vain.

Three quarters of a length separated the pair at the line, with the Paddy Twomey-trained Purple Lily (9-1) completed the placings in third.

Hector Crouch: won his first Group 1 and Classic at the Curragh Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

You Got To Me won the Lingfield Oaks Trial before going on to finish fourth in both the Oaks and Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Racing in a first-time tongue-tie, she was able to turn around the form from her last two starts with some of her rivals, having settled much better.

Crouch said: "She's a horse I've always had a lot of faith in. I thought she was very good and probably hadn't quite lived up to it yet. For her to go and prove me right on the biggest stage is a really unbelievable feeling. It's not only my first Classic, but my first Group 1.

"I got a nice enough run round and was able to edge off the fence with three to run and had a smooth enough passage from two and a half down. Then it was a case of whether she was good enough to hold on, and she was every inch good enough."

You Got To Me, owned in partnership between Valmont and Newsells Park Stud, was cut to 10-1 (from 16) for next month's Yorkshire Oaks by Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook.

