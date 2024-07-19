'It's like being centre-circle at a Euros game' - Ed Chamberlin hails 'great insight' of ITV's new jump racing series

Champions: Full Gallop will provide viewers with insight akin to being in the centre circle before a match at Euro 2024, ITV Racing's lead presenter Ed Chamberlin said on Friday.

The first episode of the six-part docuseries, which has been heralded as racing's version of the popular and highly successful Drive To Survive Formula 1 series, is being broadcast at 9pm on ITV on Friday, with the first three episodes available to watch on the channel's streaming platform ITVX.

Chamberlin was among the guests invited on Tuesday to the show's premiere, which garnered positive feedback for its storylines and the access to jockeys such as Harry Cobden, Nico de Boinville and Bryony Frost.

Fourteen-time champion jumps trainer Paul Nicholls said on Thursday that he hoped the docuseries would "get new people interested" in racing.

That desire was echoed by Chamberlin, who said: "A lot of people have given up a lot of their time and given great access, which is typical of racing when it gets behind something.

"People have thrown themselves behind it for the good of the sport. I really enjoyed it. However, as I said to [host] Vernon Kay at the premiere the other day, it’s not what I think about it, it’s what he thinks of it and others outside of the sport."

Chamberlin said the first indication of the show's popularity would arrive on Saturday when the overnight viewing figures came through. However, the presenter stressed that it was vital that Champions: Full Gallop continued to engage people over an extended period and spread to new viewers.

"We’ll get what are called overnights on Saturday, but really what matters are the figures for people watching over the next ten to 12 weeks," he said. "This is not a time-sensitive programme and people can watch it at their leisure and hopefully will start to spread positive thoughts on it via word of mouth.

Bryony Frost at the premiere of new docuseries Champions: Full Gallop Credit: Joe Maher

"Everyone can help to spread the word and I think they've done a great job, even with clever things like advertising on the jockeys' behinds. I think it has good momentum and hopefully that will continue once people start to watch it."

The opening episode centres around last year's King George VI Chase at Kempton with storylines including the winner Hewick, the retirement of Frodon and the will-he-won't-he antics of Shishkin before the race.

Chamberlin believes viewers will be impressed by the access provided, particularly before the start of the King George, and said: "It's like being in the centre circle before a Euros game as the riders are discussing what they are going to do to try catch out Shishkin.

"What it also does really well is put the horses at the forefront as the stars of the show. Paul Nicholls, Nico de Boinville and Harry Cobden all come through brilliantly in the first episode and later the Sean Bowen and the Skelton family and they are people the public should really be able to connect with."

He added: "I think the horses being at the centre should attract people with an interest into watching straight away, and when the jumps is around again people will see these familiar faces and engage with them. For so long we've not known that much about our jockeys, but you get great insight through this."

Watch Champions: Full Gallop on Friday from 9pm on ITV1, or stream the first three episodes on ITVX now

