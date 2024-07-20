'She's not your typical mare' - Gale Mahler bound for Galway after completing fabulous five-timer

Gale Mahler teed up a trip to the Galway festival when she completed a five-timer this season with an easy success in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

The Adrian Keatley-trained five-year-old had rapidly put four wins together in May and June, including an eight-length success at this track, and she put in another fine performance to extend her winning spree with a four-length victory under Henry Brooke.

The jockey said: "She's very straightforward and an improving mare, she did as well as ever there. She's got a real good turn of foot and if all comes well she's off to Galway.

"She's a very versatile little horse who takes plenty of racing and it's great when you get one like that. She's not your typical mare, she's very hardy."

Gale Mahler's win continued Keatley's own brilliant British jumps season in which he is operating at a red-hot 47 per cent.

A step up to Listed company at the Ballybrit bonanza, which begins on July 29, was mooted earlier in the week and is set to be her biggest task yet.

Brooke added: "It's massively exciting. Adrian's doing a great job with her and always has a plan in his mind, so let's hope all the cards keep unfolding."

