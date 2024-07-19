Wudya believe it! Jack Kennedy back with a bang as he rides a winner on his return from injury

The champ is back with a bang! Ten weeks after being crowned champion jockey for the first time, Jack Kennedy returned from injury in the best possible fashion – one ride, one winner.

That success came on the Gordon Elliott-trained Wudya in the 2m7f mares' maiden hurdle, the 11-4 favourite coasted clear in the closing stages and she could even afford a bit of a wayward leap at the last.

Elliott is thrilled to have Kennedy back and said: "Jack is different class and it's nice that he was able to return on a winner. Here's hoping it's the first of plenty this season.

"He's a huge part of the team at Cullentra and everyone was over the moon when he went on to be champion last year. It was lovely for that filly to get her head in front as well."

Solitary out on his own

Course specialist Solitary Man continued his superb Killarney record by notching his fourth win from five starts at the track in the 2m1f novice chase.

His previous victory at the County Kerry venue was over 2m7f, but this speed test didn't stop him from following up and he looks a nice novice chaser who could be kept on go through the winter.

Before that, the Galway festival could be on the agenda.

Porter out of luck

Most eyes were glued to two-time Stayers' Hurdle winner Flooring Porter in the 2m1f handicap chase, but he drifted all the way out to 11-2 and was never involved after being held up by Keith Donoghue.

Nothing got to lay a finger on Gaelic Arc up front, as the John Ryan-trained 12-1 shot made all and never saw another rival on the way to an eight-length victory over Dancing On My Own.

