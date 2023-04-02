White Birch causes shock as trio of Aidan O'Brien Derby contenders downed by 22-1 shot

White Birch caused a big upset in the Ballysax Stakes as the 22-1 outsider downed a trio of Aidan O'Brien-trained Derby contenders.

Held up from the start, the John Murphy-trained White Birch produced a late rattle to swoop past odds-on favourite Alexandroupolis before holding off the once-raced maiden Up And Under.

The O'Brien-trained Alexandroupolis, who was second favourite for the Derby at Epsom before the Ballysax, could not live with the front two and finished four lengths back in third, while Denmark and Mohawk Chief were the last two home.

Murphy's son and assistant trainer George said: "We're delighted with that. We were very excited coming into today – we always thought he could be a serious horse.

"His work had been super coming into today and he was obviously super impressive in his maiden at Dundalk. We're delighted he's done what we had hoped he could do and I think there could be quite a bit more to come as well. He has a big engine."

White Birch: does not hold an entry in the Derby but connections did not rule out supplementing Credit: Patrick McCann

Having won a Dundalk maiden by six and a half lengths in November, White Birch was bought from Murphy by Chantal Regalado-Gonzalez but was kept in the Cork trainer's yard.

On the new owners keeping faith in him, Murphy added: "I couldn't thank the owners enough for keeping him with us and for having the confidence to keep him here. We loved him and I was very keen to keep him in the yard if we could."

White Birch does not hold any fancy entries but Murphy did not rule out a potential Classic bid with the son of Ulysses.

Murphy said: "We'll chat to the owners and make a plan from there. Today, with the pace he showed at Dundalk, we weren't 100 per cent sure he'd get the mile and a quarter but he's clearly got it very well. He's a lot of options and I don't think we'd be too worried going anywhere with him – he looks pretty serious.

"He's very well balanced and moves very well, so I wouldn't be worried about going to Epsom anyway. I'm sure he'll have some big entries in the future."

Read this next:

. Place 5 x £10 Sportsbook bets on any market at minimum odds of 2.0 (evens) and get money back as cash if it loses. Max refund per qualifying bet is £10 (up to £50 in total). Only deposits made via cards will be eligible for the promotion (Apple Pay excluded). T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.