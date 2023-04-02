Never Ending Story 8-1 for the 1,000 Guineas as Aidan O'Brien mops up Classic trials

Never Ending Story was halved in price for Newmarket’s Qipco 1,000 Guineas after an impressive display in the trial at Leopardstown, although trainer Aidan O'Brien said she may be more likely to tackle the Irish equivalent at the Curragh.

Having started the day a general 20-1 shot for the fillies' Classic on May 7, the Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old was cut to 8-1 with Paddy Power after winning by a comfortable two and a half lengths.

Matilda Picotte made most of the running but was gunned down in the straight by Ryan Moore on the 2-1 favourite, who was making her first start since finishing third in the Group 1 Prix Marcel Boussac in October.

“She is of course not there yet, but rather than working her hard at home we thought we would let her run, and then we could back off and prime her - that was the plan,” O’Brien said.

Aidan O'Brien: "Newmarket may come too quick for Never Ending Story" Credit: Patrick McCann

“Ryan gave her a beautiful ride, he let her go to sleep and let her come home well. He was happy with her but it was tough ground out there, so hopefully she’ll go into one of the Guineas now and we think there's every chance she might get further than mile.

"Newmarket may come too quick for her and Meditate is on target for that at the moment unless things change. At this time of year, a lot of stuff can happen in a week."

It was a second victory on the day for O'Brien, who also took the 2,000 Guineas trial with odds-on favourite Hans Andersen, also ridden by Moore.

Given a very similar ride to Never Ending Story, Hans Andersen came from the rear of midfield under Moore before pulling away by two and a half lengths, with the Jessica Harrington-trained Bold Discovery in second.

Hans Andersen was trimmed to 33-1 from 50 by Paddy Power for the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket and O'Brien said: "We were very happy with him. Obviously we were trying to split the horses up but seven [furlongs] was plenty short for him.

"The plan now is to maybe go for a French Guineas or an Irish Guineas, maybe on to a French Derby but we always felt he was going to be very happy to go to mile and further. We were delighted with him today, he relaxed and quickened very well in that ground."

