'What a finish!' - Ireland clinch Racing League title with 636-1 treble on dramatic final night

Ireland narrowly won the Racing League for the first time when securing the title with a treble on a dramatic final night, with the competition going down to the final race.

Ireland started the evening two points behind last year's winners Wales and The West, but overtook their opponents when Tosen Wish scored for Danny Sheehy and Ado McGuinness in the mile handicap.

Their lead was extended half an hour later when Gulliver landed his first win since October 2020 in the 6f handicap, while Thunder Moor completed the 636-1 three-timer when victorious in the 5f handicap.

Both teams were separated by 48 points heading into the concluding 1m4f handicap and despite Wales and The West winning with Valsad's, having also got double points for playing their joker card, it was not enough to reel in Ireland.

Just seven points separated Ireland, who picked up 816 points across the six meetings, from Jamie Osborne's Wales and The West (809). London and The South finished third on 706 points.

Gulliver: one of the three winners on the Racing League's final night that clinched the title for Ireland Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"What a finish!" Ireland's team captain Kevin Blake told ITV Racing, "It's been a challenge, but we got great support this year and it made all the difference. We had a slow start and I can't quite believe it's panned out like this.

"When Osborne won the last, I genuinely didn't know we'd won it all. What a competition and there was fair drama right until the end."

Ireland's win was a fine turnaround, having finished bottom of the Racing League standings a year ago.

Blake added: "I can't quite believe that's happened, it's some kick. You put plenty into this and we've got to know so many owners, trainers and jockeys.

"People don't realise the expense of bringing horses across the channel now, so it's big for people to come over from Ireland and support us in this."

Ireland celebrate winning the Racing League on its final night Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Saffie scoops leading rider again

Saffie Osborne successfully defended her £20,000 Racing League leading rider title, despite finishing on the losing team this year.

Osborne said: "This competition has been amazing for me and I've been riding for people who give me a lot of confidence. They trust you to go out there to make the right decision, and that's a huge thing.

"I actually do feel a bit sorry for my Dad though, for once!"

Racing League 2023 final standings

1. Ireland 816 points

2. Wales and The West 809

3. London and the South 706

4. The North 647

5. The East 606

6. Yorkshire 466

7. Scotland 394

