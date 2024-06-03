Sweat pouring, legs like lead, trying not to black out - why on earth did I agree to take on jockeys in a fitness challenge?

The sweat is pouring down my face. My chest is pounding and my legs feel like lead. I thought they were only joking when they told me I might need a bucket. I should not have signed that waiver. There are no breaks. This is so much harder than I thought.

Just try to survive a few more minutes. A couple more sit-ups and squats, and you will be back in the car pretending this never happened. The end is nearly in sight. Or is it? Oh God. There are still two laps to go. Why on earth am I putting myself through this?

That is not a question any of those joining me for this Race Ready circuits class need to ask themselves. For me, this is supposedly (or so my editor promised) a bit of fun, a chance to highlight the gulf in fitness between jockeys and a mostly sedentary writer.