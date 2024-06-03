'All they can do is win first time out' - expensive Wathnan purchase 16-1 for Coventry Stakes after debut success at Ayr

Wathnan Racing continued their red-hot form when Electrolyte produced an impressive debut success in the opening 6f maiden and was introduced at 16-1 by Paddy Power for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Trained by Archie Watson, the two-year-old son of Hello Youmzain was purchased for £220,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up sales in April and made an eyecatching start when finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of 8-11 favourite Haazeez.

Electrolyte became the fourth purchase to strike on debut in ten days for the owners after Catalyse (bought for £300,000), Aesterius (£380,0000) and Columnist (£170,000) scored at Hamilton, Bath and Chester respectively.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan, said: "We've had five breeze-up runners and four of them have won first time out. It's great, obviously, but we're hoping they can go on to bigger and better things. All they can do is win first time out and hopefully a few of them might be able to turn up at Royal Ascot and give the team something to cheer about."

Gregory and Courage Mon Ami struck for Wathnan at the royal meeting last year and Brown is mindful of the significance of the fixture, which begins on June 18.

"It's the world's most famous race meeting where everybody comes from all over the world to watch and compete," he said. "It's important for us to have runners and hopefully we'll have chances.

"I can't imagine what happened last year will happen again, because we know how hard it is, but hopefully a couple of these two-year-olds can join the likes of Gregory and give us a sporting chance."

Coventry Stakes (3.05 Royal Ascot, June 18)

Paddy Power: 9-2 Cowardofthecounty, 5 Camille Pissarro, 8 Arizona Blaze, 10 Henri Matisse, Whistlejacket, 12 Andesite, 14 The Actor, Treasure Isle, 16 Electrolyte, 20 bar

