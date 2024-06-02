Rob Hornby handed seven-day suspension and set to miss all five days of Royal Ascot

Rob Hornby experienced a mixed day of emotions as his victory aboard Kassaya was overshadowed by a seven-day ban that would see him miss all five days of Royal Ascot.

The Group 1-winning jockey was hit with the suspension after failing to weigh in after the 1m6f handicap. Hornby had steered the Hughie Morrison-trained Surrey Belle to finish third, but the four-year-old was disqualified from the contest as a result.

Hornby will have the chance to appeal the ban, but if he is unsuccessful – or chooses not to – then he will be suspended between June 16-22 and therefore miss the royal meeting.

The stewards' report said: "The clerk of the scales objected to Surrey Belle, placed third, ridden by Rob Hornby on the grounds of the rider failing to weigh in. Surrey Belle was disqualified and the placings revised as follows: first Expressionless, second Marbuzet, third Merrijig and fourth Liberated Lad. After being interviewed, the rider was suspended for seven days and was not entitled to a riding fee."

Earlier, Hornby partnered the Juddmonte-owned juvenile Kassaya , who was purchased for a million guineas, to a first career win at the second attempt in the 5f maiden.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the daughter of Kingman finished second behind Pont Neuf on her debut at Salisbury last month, but she went one better here, when finishing two and a quarter lengths clear of 33-1 shot Fuji Mountain to register a first success.

Kassaya, a half-sister to 2,000 Guineas victor and Juddmonte sire Chaldean, was bought at Tattersalls December Foal Sale, and Hornby believes she will come on for the run and a possible crack at the royal meeting later this month could be on the agenda.

Speaking to Racing TV, Hornby said: "It was most pleasing to see how well she took everything in her stride and a bigger occasion won't faze her at all. She showed plenty of boot and she'll step forward again, but this gives her a bit more time to plan a target for the royal meeting hopefully.

"She's very easy-going and helps you out a lot – she made my job quite easy," he added. "I can imagine she'll improve in a stronger race, she will get further, but she has natural speed and I'm sure the step up in trip will probably be something to look forward to next year.

"There was talk beforehand because the horses she's been competing with have strengthened the form. Ralph's [Beckett] horse, who was third [at Salisbury], ran a really good race in the Woodcote, and this looked a good opportunity."

Drought over

The Sir Michael Stoute-trained Aerion Power ended a three-year wait for a win when landing the feature 1m½f handicap under Saffie Osborne. The six-year-old's previous victory came at Doncaster in May 2021.

