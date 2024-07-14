Two-week wonder Battle Of Omdurman strikes at first attempt for in-form jumps stable

Deborah Cole described her start to the season as "mind-blowing" after Battle Of Omdurman gave her a second winner in a row with an impressive display in the 2m½f juvenile hurdle.

The Warwickshire trainer, who had a career-best six winners last season, now has two winners from just 16 runners in this campaign, along with another six placed efforts. Her last runner before this success was five-length Newton Abbot winner Magistrato.

Battle Of Omdurman had been with Cole for only two weeks, having been bought off the Flat with a rating of 65. She has been schooling him every day in preparation for his hurdles debut and was rewarded with a two-and-a-half-length win under Chris Ward.

Cole said: "It's amazing. We're loving the season so far but it's a bit mind-blowing really. They're running well, so onwards and upwards.

"He won really well. He's obviously taken to hurdling.

"He made a little bit of an error at the first, as he was a bit green, but after that he got stuck in, which was really nice. He's got a bit of growing and strengthening up to do but it's exciting. We'll see how we go. We haven't made a plan as you just don't know with these juveniles."

One to watch

The 2m2½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle produced a fabulous finish as Outback Frontiers flew home late to defeat Eagle's Realm by a neck for John O'Shea and Caoilin Quinn.

Read more:

1,000-mile Wales to Scotland day trip rewarded again for Christian Williams with a double



July Cup: 'It's extra special' - William Buick racks up 100th win at the highest level as Mill Stream comes good

Quddwah sets up Sussex Stakes tilt with Summer Mile success on brilliant afternoon for Callum Shepherd

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.