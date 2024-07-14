- More
Two-week wonder Battle Of Omdurman strikes at first attempt for in-form jumps stable
Deborah Cole described her start to the season as "mind-blowing" after Battle Of Omdurman gave her a second winner in a row with an impressive display in the 2m½f juvenile hurdle.
The Warwickshire trainer, who had a career-best six winners last season, now has two winners from just 16 runners in this campaign, along with another six placed efforts. Her last runner before this success was five-length Newton Abbot winner Magistrato.
Battle Of Omdurman had been with Cole for only two weeks, having been bought off the Flat with a rating of 65. She has been schooling him every day in preparation for his hurdles debut and was rewarded with a two-and-a-half-length win under Chris Ward.
Cole said: "It's amazing. We're loving the season so far but it's a bit mind-blowing really. They're running well, so onwards and upwards.
"He won really well. He's obviously taken to hurdling.
"He made a little bit of an error at the first, as he was a bit green, but after that he got stuck in, which was really nice. He's got a bit of growing and strengthening up to do but it's exciting. We'll see how we go. We haven't made a plan as you just don't know with these juveniles."
One to watch
The 2m2½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle produced a fabulous finish as Outback Frontiers flew home late to defeat Eagle's Realm by a neck for John O'Shea and Caoilin Quinn.
