Quddwah sets up Sussex Stakes tilt with Summer Mile success on brilliant afternoon for Callum Shepherd

Quddwah emerged as a live contender for the Qatar Sussex Stakes after extending his unbeaten record with a win in the Group 2 Summer Mile.

The four-year-old won two races last season before narrowly getting on top in the Listed Paradise Stakes on his reappearance for Simon and Ed Crisford. Docklands and Maljoom, who finished second and third, franked the form when filling the same positions in the Queen Anne Stakes last month.

On his return to Ascot and first try at this level, Quddwah finished powerfully to beat Ancient Rome by half a length under Callum Shepherd, who had a brilliant afternoon.

"I think he won more easily than the margin suggests," said the winning jockey, who suffered facial injuries after being unseated at Ascot on Friday. "I never felt vulnerable right up until the line and I'm sure he'd have responded if he was challenged late on. He did everything right.

"He was probably handier than he's been in some races in the past. He made it very simple and he's a top horse. He may well get a bit further in time but he's very effective at this trip. He travelled smoothly in the straight and would benefit from a stronger gallop to aim at."

Callum Shepherd: bounced back from a nasty fall to land a treble Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Quddwah was cut to 10-1 (from 20) by Paddy Power for the Group 1 Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, and on whether he can step up in class again, Shepherd said: "He's already beaten the two horses who were second and third in the Queen Anne, which tells you something."

The jockey's afternoon improved when the Cheveley Park-owned Surveyor just held on to win the mile fillies' handicap following a photo-finish. She bounced back from two defeats to score by a short-head from Queen Of Atlantis, with the 9-4 favourite Fair Point narrowly beaten in third.

Shepherd then sealed a fine treble when the Charlie Fellowes-trained Kodi Lion got up under a late drive to win the concluding 7f handicap.

The jockey added: "There's been ups and downs in the last nine months or so but I think I'm proving my ability and riding with a lot of confidence."

Ebor option

The Sky Bet Ebor could be on the agenda for Passion And Glory next month after he landed the 1m4f handicap for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Making his 31st start, the eight-year-old stayed on well to beat the 7-2 favourite Ziggy and was cut to 20-1 (from 40) to follow up at York. His varied career has taken him to Bahrain, Dubai and Qatar but he is arguably more at home at Ascot, where he has now scored twice.

Passion And Glory: was cut for the Ebor following his Ascot success Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Passion And Glory has already raced beyond a mile and six furlongs, having lined up in the two-mile Dubai Gold Cup three times at Meydan.

Ray Dawson was on board for both Ascot victories, and the jockey said: "I've been lucky to sit on some nice horses for Saeed, including Mawj. This guy has really shown how much he loves the track. The race went smoothly and he did it himself turning in. He travelled easily and kept finding.

"I think the drying conditions have helped him. I've ridden him twice and both times have been here. He's obviously a course specialist and I'm just delighted it's come together. He gave me a great feel."

Off the mark

Tiger Mask scored at the third time of asking when staying on well to win the 7f novice contest for trainer Karl Burke and Pierre-Louis Jamin.

On his penultimate start at York, the two-year-old chased home The Strikin Viking, who finished second in a Curragh Group 2 on his next start.

"He did well," said Jamin. "We thought he'd run well based on the form of his last run at York. I think he's got a bit more under the bonnet. Seven furlongs suited him because he relaxes well."

