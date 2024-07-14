1,000-mile Wales to Scotland day trip rewarded again for Christian Williams with a double

Christian Williams continued his tremendous record at Perth this season, with victory for Tonto Foley and Cap Du Nord making the near 1,000-mile round-trip worthwhile for the Welsh trainer.

The Glamorgan-based yard enjoyed a treble at the track's last meeting at the start of the month and came close to repeating it when Fever Dream was second to Buy Some Time in the 3m handicap hurdle.

That came after Tonto Foley landed the 2m handicap chase by half a length and 11-year-old Cap Du Nord sauntered clear to win the 3m handicap chase. The pair were ridden by Nick Scholfield as the yard's regular rider Jack Tudor was at Stratford.

The former was recording a fourth win for Williams, who told Racing TV: "He's been a great horse for us this summer. We thought we were struggling with him last summer but it takes the Irish horses sometimes a year or two to adapt. He looked a picture when he came back in this year and fences have been the making of him.

"We've been lucky here, the horses enjoy coming here and they get a little pen which replicates the way we turn them out at home. It's great to have winners here, especially in a two-mile race as we usually make them slow and win four-mile races!"

Wiilliams, who is a two-time winner of the Scottish National, is operating at a 45 per cent strike-rate at Perth this season.

